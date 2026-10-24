The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration seized approximately 43.56 tonnes of food stock alongside 719.2 litres of milk and ghee, valued collectively at ₹1.56 crore, during a statewide enforcement drive across multiple regional divisions, business-standard.com reported on Saturday.

Officials Seize Substandard Food Across Several Administrative Zones

Officials stated that the confiscated merchandise was suspected of being substandard, adulterated, or incorrectly labelled. The sweep spanned several key administrative zones, with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division recording the largest volume at 26.84 tonnes of food items valued at ₹64 lakh. Meanwhile, the Konkan division accounted for 9.99 tonnes of stock worth ₹53.55 lakh.

Additional enforcement actions in Nashik yielded 4,069 kilograms of food products and 62.2 litres of ghee valued at ₹8.25 lakh, while the Pune division confiscated 2.11 tonnes of food items worth ₹7.93 lakh alongside prohibited items valued at ₹19.56 lakh. The Nagpur division reported the recovery of 883.3 kilograms of oil worth ₹1.77 lakh. Authorities seized prohibited food stock worth ₹4.22 lakh in Mumbai and ₹19,090 in Nashik, and destroyed 564 litres of substandard milk in Mumbai.

Mumbai Food Establishments Lose Licences over Safety Violations

Alongside the commodity seizures, the regulatory body cracked down on commercial compliance by suspending the licences or registrations of seven food establishments in Mumbai. Subsequent inspections revealed severe violations of baseline food safety standards, including unhygienic kitchens, compromised drainage systems, improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, the unauthorized use of food colours, and a total lack of medical certificates for workers.

Division / Region Food Stock Seized Estimated Value (INR) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 26.84 tonnes ₹64,00,000 Konkan 9.99 tonnes ₹53,55,000 Nashik 4,069 kg (plus 62.2L ghee) ₹8,25,000 Nagpur 883.3 kg oil ₹1,77,000

The state regulatory agency confirmed that inspection and enforcement operations will continue across commercial districts to ensure strict adherence to prescribed manufacturing and distribution standards.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.