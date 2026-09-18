Iran Holds Massive Pro-Regime Rallies in Defiance of Trump Threats

Tehran hosted a massive pro-regime march as hundreds of thousands of Iranians rallied in the biggest show of defiance against the United States since the war began. The demonstration unfolded just hours before a newly shifted U.S. deadline set by President Donald Trump, who warned that “hell will reign down” if Iran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or agree to end the conflict.

Defiance on the Streets of Tehran as Deadlines Shift

Hundreds of thousands of citizens flooded public squares in a show of national unity and resistance. This display follows closely on the heels of the recent protest anniversary, highlighting how domestic friction inside the country continues to intersect with an escalating foreign military campaign.

Meanwhile, IranWire reported that Basij Chief announced ‘Jan-Fada’ volunteers are being integrated into Iran defense units.

The Diplomatic Standoff and the 8 P.M. Cutoff

President Trump altered his ultimatum timeline once again, pushing his cutoff window from Monday to Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT. The pattern has become starkly familiar: sweeping warnings followed by rolling delays. The original ultimatum dates back to March 23, but iterative extensions have defined the White House’s approach as Washington alternates between hinting at diplomatic progress and threatening total infrastructural devastation.

The diplomatic track remains severely strained. State-run IRNA confirmed that Tehran officially rejected the latest ceasefire proposal. Amplifying the breakdown in trust, Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, Iran’s envoy in Cairo, stated that Tehran no longer trusts the Trump administration because past rounds of talks were immediately followed by U.S. military strikes. He maintained that Iran will only accept an end to the fighting if it receives guarantees against future attacks.

Stakes for Regional Infrastructure and International Law

The military rhetoric from Washington has zeroed in on critical Iranian infrastructure. President Trump threatened to obliterate power plants, oil wells, desalination facilities, and Kharg Island, insisting that the entire country could be taken out in a single night if Tehran refuses to comply with demands regarding the Strait of Hormuz. When questioned about warnings from U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres that targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure constitute violations of international law, Trump stated he was “not at all” concerned.

In Israel, Channel 13 broadcast a live countdown clock counting down the hours to the Tuesday deadline, capturing the anxiety rippling across the Middle East. A regional official involved in ongoing back-channel negotiations acknowledged that while discussions have not completely collapsed, navigating the current military and political chasm remains exceptionally difficult.

The Road Ahead as Hours Tick Down

As Tuesday’s 8 p.m. EDT deadline approaches, the standoff sits at a razor-thin margin between renewed diplomacy and catastrophic escalation.

Photo: newsweek.com

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