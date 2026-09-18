Stephanie Cole Dies: Coronation Street and Doc Martin Star Was 84

Veteran British actress Stephanie Cole, celebrated for her work across television, film, and theatre including runs in Coronation Street, Tenko, and Doc Martin, has died at the age of 84. Her agent, John Grant, confirmed that she passed away after living with Alzheimer’s disease for some years.

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A Legacy: Stephanie Cole built a career spanning TV, radio, film, and West End stages.

Stephanie Cole built a career spanning TV, radio, film, and West End stages. Defining Roles: She captured public affection through television performances such as Dr. Bea Mason in Tenko, Sylvia Goodwin in Coronation Street, and Jean Norton in Doc Martin.

She captured public affection through television performances such as Dr. Bea Mason in Tenko, Sylvia Goodwin in Coronation Street, and Jean Norton in Doc Martin. Tributes and Advocacy: Beyond her entertainment awards, including a British Soap Award and a British Comedy Award, Cole was remembered for her tireless work supporting mental health charities and former WWII internees.

A Storied Career Across British Television and Stage

Born in Solihull in 1941, Cole trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School following a stage debut at age 17 where she played the 90-year-old medium Madame Arcati in Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit. Her theatrical foundations paved the way for a screen career. She played Dr. Beatrice Mason in the 1980s BBC wartime drama Tenko, which followed British women confined in a Japanese prisoner of war camp in Singapore.

Cole didn’t just play history; she fought for it. Decades after portraying Dr. Bea, she joined forces with real-life former internees in 1998 to demand an apology from the Japanese for the treatment of civilian prisoners during the Second World War. She moved between wartime drama and sitcoms.

From Sitcoms to Soap Icon

Audiences knew her for her comedic timing. She played the moody customer Mrs. Delphine Featherstone—known as “The Black Widow”—in the Ronnie Barker-starring Open All Hours. She later clinched the Best TV Comedy Actress award at the British Comedy Awards for her role as the sharp-tongued photojournalist Diana Trent in Waiting For God.

Photo: independent.co.uk

To modern viewers, she was recognized as Sylvia Goodwin, the mother of Roy Cropper, on Coronation Street between 2011 and 2013, a stint that earned her a British Soap Award for Best Comedy Performance. She also appeared as Jean Norton, the aunt of the titular character, in Doc Martin.

Stephanie Cole: Key Television Milestones Show Title Role Network / Era Tenko Dr. Bea Mason BBC (1980s) Open All Hours Mrs. Delphine Featherstone BBC (1980s) Waiting For God Diana Trent BBC (1990s) Doc Martin Jean Norton ITV (2004–2009) Coronation Street Sylvia Goodwin ITV (2011–2013)

Industry Tributes and a Lasting Cultural Footprint

As news of her passing broke, tributes were paid. Her agent, John Grant, stated in a release issued on behalf of her family: Stephanie was an extraordinary talent whose long and distinguished career included many iconic performances in theatre and television. She brought joy to millions through her many much-loved roles in sitcom and drama. She will also be remembered for her tireless work supporting mental health charities.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

For her services to drama, the elderly, and mental health charities, Cole was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2005. She is survived by her daughter, Emma Battcock, who also works in the entertainment industry.