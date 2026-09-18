Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Turkey Price and Specs Revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has officially landed on Samsung Turkey’s website, launching at 54,999 TL for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and 66,999 TL for the 512 GB model as of September 18, 2026.

Hardware Architecture and Silicon Discrepancies

Under the hood, Samsung has opted for a tiered silicon strategy. According to DonanımHaber, the Galaxy S26 FE integrates the Exynos 2500 system-on-chip—the same processor driving the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Meanwhile, the baseline Galaxy S26 and S26+ models step up to the Exynos 2600. The device pairs this silicon with 8 GB of RAM across both storage tiers, utilizing a 6.7-inch 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that hits a 1,900-nit peak brightness.

Energy delivery relies on a 4,900 mAh battery pack. Samsung rates this configuration for up to 29 hours of continuous video playback. The device ships out of the box with Android 17-based One UI 9, making it the first in the broader S26 family to launch with this software iteration. More importantly, Samsung backs the hardware with a commitment of 7 generations of Android OS upgrades and up to 7 years of security patches.

Optics, AI Integration, and ProVisual Engine

Photography on the new FE model receives an architectural shift with the introduction of the ProVisual Engine for image processing. This pipeline improves image quality and preserves details across various shooting conditions. DonanımHaber notes that low-light photography and videography receive enhancements, backed by SuperSteady Video stabilization to minimize shakes during movement. Up front, the 12 MP selfie camera widens its field of view to accommodate group shots.

On the software side, Galaxy AI gains two distinct additions. Audio Eraser filters out background noise from live streams and recorded videos using artificial intelligence. Photo Assist allows users to execute edits using conversational text prompts.

Pricing Pressure and Market Positioning

While the 256 GB variant lists at 54,999 TL, the 512 GB version commands 66,999 TL—though Samsung’s official web store includes a 4,000 TL basket discount, dropping the top tier to 62,999 TL. For comparison, the standard Galaxy S26 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) sits at 77,999 TL on the official site, while the Galaxy S26 Plus and Ultra list for 97,999 TL and 119,999 TL, respectively.

Real-world retail dynamics complicate these figures further. E-commerce platforms like Hepsiburada currently list standard Galaxy S26 256 GB models around 54,999 TL and Galaxy S26+ units near 64,999 TL. Because street prices for the flagship models overlap with the official launch cost of the FE, the price advantage of the Fan Edition is reduced. Furthermore, buyers face a roughly 15 bin TL gap between the new S26 FE and the Galaxy S25 FE released last year.

Galaxy S26 FE (8GB/256GB): 54,999 TL

54,999 TL Galaxy S26 FE (8GB/512GB): 66,999 TL (62,999 TL with online basket discount)

66,999 TL (62,999 TL with online basket discount) Standard Galaxy S26 (12GB/256GB): 77,999 TL official / ~54,999 TL street price

77,999 TL official / ~54,999 TL street price Galaxy S26+ (12GB/256GB): 97,999 TL official / ~64,999 TL street price

The 30-Second Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE delivers software longevity, solid display metrics, and upgraded AI processing tools, but its initial Turkish pricing strategy puts it in conflict with actual retail prices for the core S26 models.