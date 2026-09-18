Michelle Bachelet’s UN Secretary-General Bid Suffers Major Setback in New Poll

Michelle Bachelet Secures Only One Vote in Critical UN Straw Poll

Michelle Bachelet’s bid to become the next Secretary-General of the United Nations encountered a severe hurdle on Friday, September 18, 2026, during the third informal straw poll held by the UN Security Council. According to reports from regional outlets including La Tercera, the former President of Chile received just a single vote of encouragement, alongside 11 votes of discouragement and three abstentions.

This outcome marks a steep downward trajectory for the Chilean candidate. It serves as her third setback in the informal balloting process, following earlier rounds where she secured six and two supporting votes respectively.

Shifting Momentum Among Frontrunners

While Bachelet’s candidacy faces an uphill battle, other diplomats are consolidating their positions at the top of the field. Rebeca Grynspan claimed the first-place position in the September 18 straw poll, pulling in nine votes of encouragement, five of discouragement, and one abstention, according to data shared by analyst Brian Mushana Kwesiga. Close behind is Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett of Guyana, who secured eight supportive votes and six opposing, with a single member expressing no opinion.

Photo: chilevision.cl

Evaluating the Path Forward for the UN Leadership Race

The informal straw polls serve as a critical barometer for aspirants seeking to succeed the current UN leadership. They allow the 15 members of the Security Council to gauge viability without triggering formal vetoes from the permanent five members.

As the race progresses, attention will turn to whether lagging contenders choose to suspend their campaigns or recalibrate their diplomatic outreach.

How do you view the current dynamics shaping the race for the next UN Secretary-General? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.