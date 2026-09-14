Iran War Updates: Oil Prices Jump as Hormuz Talks Postponed

The diplomatic stall follows Houthi missile strikes on Saudi infrastructure and the seizure of Yemen’s Bab al-Mandab strait.

Strait of Hormuz Talks Postponed Amid Regional Escalation

A high-stakes diplomatic effort between the Gulf Cooperation Council member countries and Tehran collapsed at the last minute. Persian Gulf foreign ministers postponed what would have been the highest level of multilateral talks between Iran and the region since the start of the U.S.-led war in February. The meeting was intended to negotiate a proposed agreement on a new temporary route for commercial shipping whenever the strait of Hormuz is reopened.

That diplomatic window slammed shut amid a lack of Arab consensus and intensifying Saudi anger toward Tehran. Oman’s foreign minister, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, addressed the delay in a public statement on social media.

Albusaidi offered no further details regarding a rescheduled date, noting only that the deferral served the interests of regional consensus. Even if it had proceeded, the meeting would not have triggered an immediate reopening of the vital waterway. Tehran conditioned any reopening on a series of demands, including a ceasefire in Lebanon, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and the lifting of a blockade on Iranian oil ports by Washington.

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Houthi Offensive Secures Bab al-Mandab Strait and Strikes Saudi Airbase

The diplomatic freeze unfolded alongside a rapid military escalation across the Arabian Peninsula. Houthi rebels launched a fresh barrage of drone and missile strikes targeting Saudi military installations, including the King Khalid airbase in Khamis Mushait. According to a Houthi military spokesperson cited in regional reporting, the barrage struck fighter-jet hangars, radar systems, ammunition depots, and landing strips.

Simultaneously, Houthi forces swept down the west coast of Yemen from the port of Hodeidah, capturing strategic territory and seizing the Bab al-Mandab strait. This narrow corridor links the Red Sea with Asia and is considered second only to the Strait of Hormuz in global shipping importance.

The Houthi leadership asserted that its naval campaign does not seek to block all commercial maritime traffic. Instead, leaders stated an intention to restrict only Saudi-linked vessels while offering discounted port fees on Yemen’s west coast to lure commercial traffic away from government-controlled ports in the south.

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Pipeline Attack and Surging Oil Markets Drive Up Energy Costs

Energy markets reacted instantly to the twin waterway closures and infrastructure attacks. The disruption of the Bab al-Mandab strait, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and a targeted drone strike on a critical Saudi pipeline combined to push oil prices above $108 a barrel on Monday.

Photo: The Washington Post

The pipeline strike involved an east-west conduit that Saudi Arabia had relied on to export petroleum after Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. Vantor Technologies published high-resolution satellite imagery revealing that a pumping station near Al Mesba’ah, Saudi Arabia, sustained near-total destruction in the drone attack.

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While Saudi officials and international monitors pointed to Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq for the pipeline sabotage, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson denied any involvement by Tehran in either the pipeline strike or the ongoing military events in Yemen.

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Facing simultaneous security threats on multiple fronts, Saudi leadership sought external military backing. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman convened urgent talks in Jeddah with U.S.

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Intelligence sources reported that the Saudi de facto ruler requested direct military assistance from Washington to counter the Houthi offensive. Thus far, the United States has limited its operational support to logistical and intelligence backing, leaving regional militaries to absorb the brunt of the drone and missile campaigns as diplomatic channels remain frozen.