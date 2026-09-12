Iraq Probes Drone Attacks on Saudi Oil Pipeline, Shuts Iran Border Crossings

In response to drone attacks launched from its territory against Saudi Arabia’s vital East-West oil pipeline, the Iraqi government has temporarily closed three key border crossings with Iran. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi dismissed the military commander in Maysan province following the discovery of launch platforms, sparking an urgent cross-border security probe.

Earlier this week, Riyadh confirmed that its primary overland oil export route had been forced into a temporary precautionary shutdown. Here is why that matters: the pipeline serves as the kingdom’s core alternative to the increasingly volatile Strait of Hormuz.

Inside Baghdad’s Border Crackdown and Joint Investigation

Iraqi security forces moved swiftly over the weekend to secure the southeastern frontier. According to Al Jazeera reporting from Baghdad, authorities shuttered the Shalamcheh crossing in Basra province, al-Shib in Maysan province, and Mandali in Diyala province. Officials also locked down the al-Tayyib border area in Maysan after locating active drone launch sites.

Prime Minister al-Zaidi took immediate administrative action by dismissing the regional military commander in Maysan. But Baghdad didn’t stop at unilateral closures. In a notable diplomatic maneuver, al-Zaidi approved a request from Tehran to conduct a joint investigation into the launch platforms discovered near the frontier, as confirmed by Sabah al-Numan, spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces.

Yet, preventing perpetrators from fleeing remains the primary driver behind the border closures. Security sources emphasize that shutting these transit corridors chokes off potential escape routes toward Iranian territory, where armed groups maintain deep logistical footprints.

The Regional Security Architecture and the Pipeline Crisis

The targeted East-West pipeline is far more than a transport asset; it represents a strategic lifeline. With the Strait of Hormuz facing continuous disruption amid ongoing maritime standoffs, Saudi Arabia relies heavily on this overland corridor to keep global markets supplied.

No faction has formally stepped forward to claim responsibility for Thursday’s assault. Interestingly, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq—an umbrella organization comprising Iran-backed armed factions—distanced itself from the strike, issuing a public statement declaring the attack “an honour that we do not claim.”

While traveling in Ireland, United States President Donald Trump asserted that Tehran was “probably” behind the infrastructure strike, though he presented no supporting evidence for the claim. Meanwhile, the broader regional backdrop remains deeply volatile. The assault coincides with a rapid territorial push by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, who have seized control of the country’s entire Red Sea coastline and threatened maritime traffic bound for Saudi ports.

Key Geopolitical and Infrastructural Impacts of the Attacks Asset / Region Status Strategic Implication East-West Pipeline (Saudi Arabia) Temporarily Suspended Eliminates Riyadh’s main bypass route around the contested Strait of Hormuz. Iraq-Iran Border Crossings Closed (Shalamcheh, al-Shib, Mandali) Aims to prevent suspects from fleeing; prompts joint Baghdad-Tehran investigation. Yemeni Red Sea Coastline Under Houthi Control Increases maritime vulnerability for Saudi-linked commercial shipping.

Global Market Exposure and Transnational Economic Fallout

Any sustained reduction in Gulf crude export capacity threatens to jolt wholesale petroleum prices upward. But the economic impact extends beyond simple barrel counts. The strike heightens Iran’s geopolitical leverage just as the broader US-Israeli military campaign approaches its seven-month threshold.

Photo: yahoo.com

As investigators comb through the scrublands of Maysan province, the diplomatic tightrope walk for Baghdad grows increasingly narrow. What are your thoughts on how international markets will absorb these cascading security risks? Let us know below.