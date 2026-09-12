Ukraine Civilian Deaths Surge as Russia Targets Infrastructure

The civilian death toll in Ukraine has risen sharply over the past two months. Russian forces are escalating a sustained campaign of aerial strikes against power plants and other infrastructure across the country, according to local officials.

Escalating Airstrikes Target Vital Infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Telegram that Moscow has deployed nearly 500 drones against targets since early morning in an effort to break the country’s economic resistance.

Casualties Mount From Zvyahel to Kramatorsk

The intensifying air campaign has hit residential areas, commercial centers, and industrial facilities far beyond the front lines.

Photo: kyivpost.com

In the town of Zvyahel, located west of Kyiv, a Russian strike on a grocery store killed two people, according to Zhytomyr Region Governor Vitaliy Bunechko. Bunechko also reported attacks on two petrol stations and an enterprise with foreign investment.

In Kramatorsk, a frontline city, city officials reported that Russian forces targeted private cars over a 90-minute period, killing three people.

Further south, in Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed that two people were killed and 11 others injured following assaults on the city and other localities. Meanwhile, in Kryvyi Rih, head of Kryvyi Rih’s military administration Oleksandr Vilkul reported that overnight drone and missile attacks resulted in two deaths.

Industrial Targets and Regional Fallout

The Russian military stated that its operations successfully struck industrial assets, including the Zaporizhstal steel maker in Zaporizhzhia, an Interpipe Steel complex in Dnipro, and the Northern Iron Ore Beneficiation Works complex in Kryvyi Rih.

Photo: reuters.com

In Odesa, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported that nearly 40 people sustained injuries during waves of attacks that spanned from overnight into the evening.

According to President Zelenskiy, Moscow has deliberately shifted tactics away from military engagements along the frontline toward dismantling critical economic infrastructure.

“Basically, the Russians have expanded the war away from the front, where they have no success, into the economy, and their tactics are as basic as it gets: destroying every site that could help people cope with the conditions of war,” Zelenskiy wrote.

The Russian Defence Ministry maintained that its strikes also targeted maritime shipping, reporting a hit on a cargo vessel in Odesa carrying goods for military use.

Border Closures and Humanitarian Aftermath

The broader regional fallout included airspace disruptions in neighboring Moldova, where aviation authorities temporarily closed national airspace for nearly an hour following the detection of a drone near the border. Seven border crossings were also temporarily shut down.