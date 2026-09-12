Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale Stars in New Milk Makeup Short Film

Rhian Teasdale, lead singer of the band Wet Leg, is stepping away from the Isle of Wight to star in a New York City-set short film for Milk Makeup, premiering on Monday, September 14. The project captures the brand’s creative pulse through an open-casting lineup of local talent.

The Bottom Line The Project: Rhian Teasdale headlines a brand-new, NYC-focused short film for Milk Makeup.

Rhian Teasdale headlines a brand-new, NYC-focused short film for Milk Makeup. The Creative Force: The production is directed by Arnaud Uyttenhove, featuring choreography by Sergio Reis and styling by Beyond Noise Editor-in-Chief Sarah Richardson.

The production is directed by Arnaud Uyttenhove, featuring choreography by Sergio Reis and styling by Beyond Noise Editor-in-Chief Sarah Richardson. The Release: The full short film drops on Monday, September 14, following Milk’s July open casting call at its Soho headquarters.

From the Isle of Wight to Soho’s Creative Core

For most music fans, Rhian Teasdale is inextricably linked to the breezy, deadpan charm of Wet Leg, the project she co-founded with Hester Chambers. Since their breakout single “Chaise Longue” upended the alternative music landscape in 2021, followed by their Grammy-winning self-titled debut in 2022 and the 2025 follow-up album moisturizer featuring the track “mangetout,” the band has enjoyed a meteoric ascent. Teasdale is crossing over into the beauty campaign space, anchoring a high-profile visual project that marries her distinct artistic identity with the urban grit of Manhattan.

The short film was built around a genuinely grassroots foundation. Rather than relying entirely on traditional agency-booked talent, the production cast local New York City creatives chosen from a pool of over 1,000 hopefuls. Those participants earned their spots following an open casting call held on Friday, July 17, at Milk Makeup’s Soho headquarters.

Behind the Lens: A Heavy-Hitting Creative Team

The production brings together an enviable cross-section of modern style and visual direction. Arnaud Uyttenhove takes the director’s chair, bringing a sharp cinematic eye to the fast-paced backdrop of The Big Apple.

Choreography for the short film is handled by Sergio Reis, an artist widely recognized for his work on Troye Sivan’s visually striking music videos. Meanwhile, the visual styling is anchored by Sarah Richardson, Editor-in-Chief of Beyond Noise.

Milk Makeup Short Film Production Overview Project Element Details & Key Personnel Lead Star Rhian Teasdale (Wet Leg) Director Arnaud Uyttenhove Choreography Sergio Reis (known for Troye Sivan visual projects) Styling Sarah Richardson (Editor-in-Chief, Beyond Noise) Casting Origin Open call of 1,000+ hopefuls at Soho HQ (July 17) Release Date Monday, September 14

The Modern Intersection of Indie Music and Beauty Branding

For Teasdale, stepping into a campaign for Milk Makeup marks her very first foray into the beauty space. Translating the raw, unfiltered energy of tracks like “mangetout” into a cosmetics campaign requires a delicate touch.

What do you make of indie rock icons crossing over into high-concept beauty films? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.