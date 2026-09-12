Woman Unknown’ Wins Golden Lion at 2026 Venice Film Festival

At the 83rd Venice Film Festival, May el-Toukhy’s historical drama “Woman Unknown” won the prestigious Golden Lion award. The Maggie Gyllenhaal-led jury also awarded a special jury prize to the Gaza-focused documentary “NAZA,” while Mathilde Arcel and John Malkovich secured top acting honors.

The Bottom Line:

May el-Toukhy secured the Golden Lion for “Woman Unknown,” making her the only woman to solely direct a main competition film this year, while star Mathilde Arcel won Best Actress in her debut lead role.

Israeli documentary “NAZA,” directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, earned a special jury prize following a record-breaking 25-minute standing ovation at its premiere.

John Malkovich won Best Actor for his role in Martin McDonagh’s dark CIA comedy “Wild Horse Nine,” though he accepted via video message due to shooting commitments in Montreal.

A Landmark Night for Danish Cinema in Venice

The 83rd Venice Film Festival wrapped up its awards ceremony with a victory for Danish cinema. May el-Toukhy’s “Woman Unknown” took home the Golden Lion, the festival’s highest honor, according to reporting by The Guardian. El-Toukhy stood out as the sole woman to solely direct a film in the festival’s main competition this particular year.

Set in the immediate aftermath of the Nazi occupation of Denmark, the winning drama follows a young nanny and housemaid named Marie. Portrayed by Mathilde Arcel, Marie is preparing to marry her wealthy employer when a secret past relationship with a German soldier threatens to unravel her entire life. Arcel’s performance earned her the Best Actress award, completing a rare double victory for the film.

Visibly emotional during her acceptance speech, Arcel noted the physical weight of the trophy before placing it directly on the floor to speak. “This is my first lead role in a movie and my first time at a film festival,” she told the audience. “I’m extremely honoured.”

The Power and Reception of ‘NAZA’

Beyond the main competition, the festival jury turned its attention to urgent geopolitical storytelling. “NAZA,” a harrowing documentary directed by Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, was awarded a special jury prize. The project was added to the main competition late at the filmmakers’ request and debuted late in the schedule, but it left an indelible mark.

View this post on Instagram about unknown golden lion 2026, Mathilde Arcel Venice Film Festival From Instagram — related to unknown golden lion 2026, Mathilde Arcel Venice Film Festival

The film drew a record-breaking 25-minute standing ovation at its premiere. Shot in extreme secrecy over three years on the rooftops of Tel Aviv at night, “NAZA” features testimony from 24 Israeli military insiders, including intelligence officers and soldiers. They offer insider perspectives on military strategies employed in the war in Gaza and what they describe as the systemic killing of Palestinian civilians.

“It is really, really especially important to us that Israelis watch this film,” Abraham said while accepting the recognition.

Global Recognition Across Categories

The festival’s international scope was further highlighted by awards distributed across a diverse slate of features. South Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong captured the Silver Lion grand jury prize for “Possible Love,” a poetic portrait of class and labor. The film marks Lee’s first directorial effort in eight years, following his acclaimed 2018 feature “Burning,” as reported by Variety.

Photo: chicagotribune.com

Meanwhile, the Silver Lion for directing went to Ilya Krzhanovsky for “Dau,” a project about Soviet physicists building the atomic bomb that took over two decades to complete. Krzhanovsky, who renounced his Russian citizenship in protest of the war in Ukraine, dedicated his win to Ukrainians, including his mother, who was born there.

Award Category Winner Film / Project Golden Lion (Best Film) May el-Toukhy “Woman Unknown” Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize Lee Chang-dong “Possible Love” Special Jury Prize Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor “NAZA” Silver Lion for Directing Ilya Krzhanovsky “Dau” Best Actress Mathilde Arcel “Woman Unknown” Best Actor John Malkovich “Wild Horse Nine” Screenplay Prize Stéphane Brizé “A Good Little Soldier”

Malkovich and McDonagh Bring Dark Comedy to the Lido

On the acting front, John Malkovich secured the Best Actor prize for his work in Martin McDonagh’s dark CIA comedy “Wild Horse Nine,” according to AP News. The film follows two CIA agents traveling to Easter Island shortly before Chile’s 1973 military coup, featuring performances from Malkovich and Sam Rockwell that sparked a standing ovation lasting well past 10 minutes at the Lido.

Venice Film Festival 2026: ‘Woman Unknown’ Wins Golden Lion, Mathilde Arcel Takes Best Actress | APT

Malkovich did not attend the Saturday night ceremony in person. Instead, he delivered a video message from Montreal, where he was actively shooting a project. “I am humbled to be chosen for this award which has been given to so many wonderful actors,” Malkovich said.

Photo: euronews.com

Additional accolades included French director Stéphane Brizé winning the screenplay prize for his corporate drama “A Good Little Soldier.” Malou Khebizi took home the Marcello Mastroianni award for emerging actor for her performance in Cédric Kahn’s “15/18 (A Place to Heal),” a drama set within an adolescent psychiatric ward in a public hospital.

As the curtains close on the 83rd edition of the festival, the industry looks ahead to how these celebrated international titles will perform in wider theatrical distribution and the upcoming awards circuit. Share your thoughts on the winners in the comments below.