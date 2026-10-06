Israel could have shot down Flydubai flight over hijacking threat

Israeli defense protocols dictated that flight FZ 1073 operated by FlyDubai could have been shot down by fighter jets during an attempted hijacking by Hamam Hamami, had the aircraft continued unhindered toward a high-density civilian target. Sources indicated that such a measure would be considered a lesser evil than the deaths of hundreds of people if the aircraft crashed into strategic locations such as the Azrieli skyscrapers or the Ben Gurion Airport building.

The incident involved flight FZ 1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, carrying 182 people, when the first officer attacked the captain with an axe to take control of the aircraft. Passengers and crew members subdued the attacker, and two backup pilots safely landed the plane in Saudi Arabia after the co-pilot stated during interrogation that his dream was to crash into Ben Gurion Airport.

Israeli Jets Would Intercept Aircraft Entering Its Territory

Sources explained that if the aircraft had continued toward Israeli territory, fighter jets would have entered Jordanian airspace to intercept it. Pilots would visually inspect the cockpit and passenger cabin for signs of panic or takeover, forwarding their assessments to air force command and an operational incident-resolution group. The final decision to shoot down the plane would require the involvement of the prime minister and the minister of defense.

Sources: Israel was prepared to down FlyDubai flight

Authorities Classify Attack as Terrorism Amid Security Failure Claims

Israeli authorities and the United Arab Emirates classified the attack as an act of terrorism and a jihadi terrorist attack, while investigators examine whether the pilot acted alone or had extremist ties. Opposition politicians labeled the incident a government security failure, pointing to a previous warning from Israel’s National Security Council regarding foreign flight safety controls.