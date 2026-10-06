German Industrial Orders Drop 10.6% in August Due to Decline in Large-Scale Contracts

German industrial manufacturing orders dropped 10.6% in August compared to the previous month, driven largely by a sharp contraction in large-scale contracts.

Incoming Orders Fall More than Forecast

The Headline Drop: Total incoming orders fell 10.6% MoM in August, significantly worse than the consensus forecast of a 1.0% decline.

Total incoming orders fell 10.6% MoM in August, significantly worse than the consensus forecast of a 1.0% decline. The Core Reality: Excluding volatile large-scale orders, incoming business dipped just 0.1% MoM, continuing a stagnant trend that has persisted since 2023.

Transport Equipment Orders Plummet in August

The statistical drop was almost exclusively concentrated in the “other transport equipment” sector, which plummeted 61.5% in August according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). This category includes aircraft, ships, trains, and military vehicles.

As VOL.AT reported, Jupp Zenzen, the business cycle expert for the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), noted that the monthly swings are primarily fueled by the volatile trajectory of large-scale orders in the defense sector. Following a 129.4% surge in July driven by state-backed defense modernization efforts, August experienced a payback effect. The German federal government is currently pouring billions into modernizing the Bundeswehr.

Photo: trend.at

Industrial Segments Show Broad Weakness

Beyond the defense sector, core industrial segments exhibited broad weakness. Electrical equipment manufacturers saw orders decline 5.3%, machinery builders dropped 4.4%, and the chemical industry fell 1.5%. Meanwhile, the critical automotive sector managed a 2.8% rebound following steep losses in previous periods. The downturn in August affected both foreign orders and, particularly severely, domestic orders.

For the first eight months of 2026, the German key industry registered a 4% increase in orders, though Gernandt explained this was based on a weak prior year and two months featuring numerous large-scale contracts.

Industrial Metric (August) Percentage Change (MoM) Total Industrial Orders -10.6% Orders Excl. Large Contracts -0.1% Other Transport Equipment -61.5% Automotive Sector +2.8% Machinery Manufacturing -4.4%

Broader Market Resilience Amid Weak Macro Data

Financial markets have largely brushed aside the macroeconomic weakness. Heavyweight industrial bellwethers like Siemens (ETR: SIE) traded higher at 276.40 euros, shrugging off the underlying domestic contraction.

While the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs noted that special effects from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East had faded by Q3, economists remain split on the speed of a Q4 recovery.