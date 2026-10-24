Israel starts Hebron operation and considers West Bank lockdown

Two Israeli soldiers were killed and three others wounded in a shooting attack near Hebron on Friday, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to order preparations for a full lockdown of the West Bank just days before national elections.

Israeli Forces Launch Counter-Terrorism Operation in Hebron

The violence erupted when two Palestinian gunmen exited a vehicle at an Israeli military checkpoint near Hebron, sparking a firefight that left both attackers dead. The Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet domestic security service issued a joint statement announcing a counter-terrorism operation in the Hebron area as an extension of security operations started earlier in the day.

According to the joint statement, forces began conducting precise, targeted, and thorough searches throughout the area to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and weapons while questioning suspects. The operation was limited to the area from which the attackers operated and was expected to continue for several days.

Israel's Comprehensive Military Action In West Bank To Corner Terrorists After Hamas' Hebron Attack

Israeli forces began demolishing buildings and forcing residents to evacuate a neighborhood in Hebron. Netanyahu stated that the military would forcefully evacuate the area and transform it completely, utilizing an approach previously applied in refugee camps such as Jenin, Tulkarm, Nur Shams, and Al-Far’a.

Residents living in the affected area of Hebron were permitted to exit through three designated checkpoints after undergoing questioning and security screening. The military also stated it would demolish illegal structures posing security threats at the site of the encounter.

Netanyahu warns of major West Bank operation "on the way" after Hebron shooting

Netanyahu Blames Hamas Ahead of Parliamentary Elections

The escalation comes just four days before Israel holds parliamentary elections, marking the first vote since the October 7, 2023, attacks and serving as a crucial test for Netanyahu. Following an emergency meeting with his security cabinet, Netanyahu blamed Hamas for the shooting, stating the militant group was planning a major attack aimed at murdering civilians and citing large quantities of weapons and ammunition discovered in the attackers’ vehicle.

Initial announcements indicated a full closure of the entire West Bank would begin Friday, though Netanyahu later specified that authorities were considering a cordon around the cities of Hebron and Halhul that may extend to other areas. The Prime Minister’s office provided no further details on the broader territorial closure plans.

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Political reactions within Israel divided sharply along partisan lines. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for a campaign in the West Bank comparable to operations in Gaza or Lebanon, while National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir urged the dismantling of the Palestinian Authority. Conversely, opposition figures offered condolences for the fallen troops, with former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot posting prayers for the speedy recovery of those wounded.

Event Detail Reported Status Location Hebron checkpoint, occupied West Bank Immediate Action Targeted IDF/Shin Bet operation, neighborhood evacuations, and building demolitions Political Context Upcoming Israeli parliamentary election scheduled for Tuesday

West Bank Security Deteriorates Since Gaza War

The West Bank has experienced a severe deterioration in security since the outbreak of the Gaza war following the October 7, 2023, massacres. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank during military operations, armed clashes, and attacks over that period.

Israel imposes full closure of occupied West Bank after Hebron shooting kills two soldiers

Concurrently, the United Nations reports that at least 96 Palestinians and four Israelis—including security forces and civilians—have been killed in the West Bank since the start of the year, prior to Friday’s incident. The Hebron attack also coincided with a surge in settler violence and military activity centered around the start of the olive harvesting season, during which Palestinians, activists, and American journalists have faced attacks and detentions.

While Netanyahu previously attributed settler violence to a handful of juvenile delinquents, he described West Bank settlers on Friday as heroic examples to the State of Israel. Security forces continue counter-terrorism operations across dozens of locations in the territory as the region approaches Tuesday’s election.