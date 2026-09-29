Italy beats Turkey 4-1 as fans demand Montella step down

Italy rebounded in dominant fashion during the Nations League, cruising to a 4–1 victory over Turkey while placing immense pressure on opposing manager Vincenzo Montella.

The visiting Italians established a commanding lead within the opening half-hour, silencing the home crowd and prompting loud jeers and direct calls for dismissal from the stands. By the 27th minute, the scoreline sat at 3–0 in favor of Italy, triggering widespread chants from Turkish fans demanding that Montella step down from his post as head coach.

Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport described the performance by noting, “Dominant and overwhelming, the national team batters Turkey.” Despite the heavy pressure, Turkey managed to pull a goal back following a severe defensive miscommunication between Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and teammate Matteo Ruggeri, allowing Burak Yilmaz to tap the ball into an empty net.

Roberto Mancini Secures First Win After Summer Chaos

The fixture provided a much-needed positive result for Italy following a turbulent summer coaching upheaval that ultimately saw the federation reappoint Roberto Mancini as head coach. The squad entered the match looking to recover from a disappointing summer that included missing out on the World Cup, followed by a 0–2 defeat against Belgium.

With this 4–1 victory over Turkey, Mancini secured his first win since returning to the Italian helm. The match also featured a standout performance from Francesco Pio Esposito, who celebrated scoring Italy’s fourth goal.

Group Standings and Upcoming Fixtures

In the other fixture within the same Nations League group, France secured a narrow victory over Belgium thanks to a decisive late strike from Michael Olise in the 88th minute, marking the only goal of that encounter.

Looking ahead to the upcoming schedule, Italy and France are set to face each other on Friday.