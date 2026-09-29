Piemontesi d’America: New Book Honors Carlos Carlino and Luis Greppi

The cultural bridge linking Piedmont to South America is receiving a profound literary tribute with the upcoming release of Moncrivellesi d’America – Storie Piemontesi. Set for its absolute premiere on Saturday, September 17, 2026, inside the medieval castle of Moncrivello, this 124-page volume explores the lives of two figures originating from the Vercelli province: poet and playwright Carlos Carlino and mining technician Luis Greppi.

A Transatlantic Literary Vision Born in Santa Fe The editorial project originated from the vision of Argentine academic Adriana Crolla, a professor of Italian literature at the University of Santa Fe and a dedicated scholar of Italian migration flows toward South America. Crolla sought to illuminate the contributions of these two individuals to an Italian and Piedmontese audience. Although Crolla passed away before publication, her co-authors, Sergio Donna and Giancarlo Libert, committed to finishing the book on schedule as a moral obligation to their late mentor and friend. Published with the patronage of Monginevro Cultura—a non-profit cultural volunteer association—and curated by Inspire Communication and Gemini Print of Turin, the full-color, coated-paper volume measures 21 by 21 centimeters. It brings to light archives and familial histories that span continents, detailing the struggles and triumphs of families who carved out new lives abroad while maintaining deep ties to their northern Italian roots.

Unearthing the Legacy of Carlos Carlino and Luis Greppi The book is divided into two distinct chapters. The first focuses on Carlos Carlino, tracing his genealogy through research conducted by Bruno Donna. Drawing from a documentary archive preserved by the Carlino family in Argentina and cataloged by Professor Crolla, the volume features nine of Carlino’s poems. In honor of Crolla’s vision, these works appear in three languages: Piedmontese, Italian, and the original Castilian Spanish. A rich photographic gallery concludes the first section. The second chapter shifts focus to Luis Greppi and his family. Told largely through interviews with relatives, the narrative details a trajectory familiar to many immigrant families, balancing daily toil with moments of success and generous social philanthropy. Like the first section, this chapter is heavily illustrated with documents and photographs.