Ivan Shishkov Launches Dyulino Pass Reconstruction Phase

The reconstruction of the Dyulino Pass, a critical alternative route connecting Southern Bulgaria to the Northern Black Sea coast, has officially entered its second phase. Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov launched the construction works on a 31-kilometer stretch of the road near Kableshkovo and the pass, setting an 18-month completion deadline and a total project value of approximately 42 million euros, as Dir.bg reported.

A Vital Corridor Long Overdue for Renewal

The newly launched works address a 31-kilometer segment that has suffered from severe degradation after going more than three decades without a proper overhaul. According to Nova.bg, the broader Dyulino Pass corridor spans roughly 62 to 66 kilometers in total and serves as an essential inland artery bypassing the heavily congested coastal route between Burgas and Varna. The opening ceremony was also attended by Burgas Regional Governor Diko Dikov, Deputy Regional Governor Georgi Madzharov, Pomorie Municipality Mayor Ivan Alexiev, and local mayors from the surrounding region.

Ivan Shishkov noted during the official ceremony that the technical design process was initially commissioned three years ago during his previous tenure as a caretaker minister. He expressed frustration at the protracted administrative delays that kept the project stalled for years, describing the situation as surpassing the limits of absurdity and representing a hardship for builders, citizens, and society as a whole.

Photo: nova.bg

Minister Ivan Shishkov stated that he had promised two months ago that work would begin at the end of the summer season, and that he had kept that commitment, as noted by bTV Новините.

Local officials emphasized the wider socio-economic weight of the project. Pomorie Mayor Ivan Alexiev pointed out that the dilapidated state of the road posed constant hurdles for daily commuters, local businesses, and students traveling to schools in Burgas.

Phased Construction and Traffic Management

The overall project is divided into two sections. While the initial phase focusing on the mountain pass itself began previously, officials confirmed that this section is scheduled for completion by the end of the year, as detailed by News.bg. The subsequent 31-kilometer stretch inaugurated today carries the 18-month delivery window.

Photo: bTV Новините

To prevent regional isolation, municipal authorities and construction supervisors have mapped out temporary detour routes. Bus lines and light vehicle traffic will be redirected through Kamenar and the Kableshkovo–Aytos road. Road closures will occur sequentially, allowing crews to maintain localized access points near Medovo and Aleksandrovo.

Balancing Regional Mobility with Summer Tourism

Managing the flow of heavy traffic remains a primary logistical challenge for the builders. Minister Shishkov indicated that decisions regarding partial or full lane openings ahead of the peak summer tourism season will depend entirely on construction progress achieved during the upcoming months. The ministry aims to ensure that transit between the Burgas and Varna regions avoids paralyzing bottlenecks once warmer weather returns to the Black Sea coast.