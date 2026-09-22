Jennifer Eckhart, former Fox Business producer, dead at 36

Jennifer Eckhart, a former associate producer for Fox Business and host of the REINVENTED podcast, died by suicide at age 36 in her Hobe Sound, Florida, home on September 19, 2026. Martin County authorities confirmed the manner of death following an investigation into the tragedy.

Jennifer Eckhart, who worked as an associate producer at Fox Business Network after joining the network in 2013, was found dead by her mother on the morning of September 19, 2026. A responding deputy noted that she was discovered in the bathtub of her residence with a large laceration to her neck and a folding pocketknife nearby, according to an incident report obtained by investigators.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek addressed the public to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death, confirming that investigators initially treated the case as a potential homicide before determining it was a suicide. Looking at the scene and going through the investigation, we spent a lot of time. We investigated it as if it was a homicide. But it is not. It’s a suicide. Unfortunately, she took her life at her own hands, Budensiek stated during a press briefing, noting that the medical examiner’s office also finalized that ruling.

Mental Health Struggles and State Interventions Preceding the Death

Authorities detailed a severe downward spiral in Eckhart’s mental health during the months leading up to her death. Sheriff Budensiek revealed that investigators in Martin and Palm Beach counties had committed Eckhart six times over an 18-month period under Florida’s Baker Act, which provides crisis intervention for individuals experiencing severe psychiatric emergencies.

Eckhart had recently completed a seven-week stay at a mental health facility to address suicidal ideology and had been discharged just one week before her death. Investigators reviewing her personal ledgers and speaking with neighbors discovered that she had stopped taking her prescribed psychotropic medications and was actively decompensating.

We know she was prescribed a significant amount of medication, psychotropic medications, when she left the rehab that she was in, and, apparently she went off those, and that’s what really created the downward spiral that she got on or went on. Sheriff John Budensiek, Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Legal Battles, Public Profile, and Professional Second Act

Eckhart gained widespread public attention in 2020 when she filed a federal lawsuit against former Fox News anchor Ed Henry and Fox News, accusing Henry of sexual harassment and rape during her time at the network. Henry consistently denied the allegations, maintaining that their relationship was consensual. Fox News terminated Henry’s employment in July 2020 following an independent outside investigation.

Photo: WPBF

The extensive legal proceedings concluded through a series of federal court decisions and settlements. A federal judge granted summary judgment dismissing Fox News from the case in March 2025, a ruling that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit later affirmed in April 2026 after concluding the network did not have prior knowledge of Henry’s conduct. Shortly before a scheduled trial in June 2025, Eckhart and Henry reached a confidential settlement.

Following her departure from cable news, Eckhart launched a podcast titled REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart and established a nonprofit called The Reinvented Project to support trauma survivors. Her interview series focused on figures from sports, business, and entertainment who had overcome adversity. Her final podcast episode featured former Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and aired in March.

Support Resources and Community Assistance

Local officials and mental health advocates emphasized the importance of crisis intervention following the tragedy. Elizabeth Burrows, director of development and communications for 211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast, underscored that support remains accessible around the clock for individuals experiencing distress.

Photo: sacbee.com

Every death by suicide is a tragedy. You’d be surprised at how often just having someone who’s there to listen can help someone make it through their darkest moments. Elizabeth Burrows, 211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast

Individuals in the United States seeking support can connect with trained specialists by calling or texting 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or by texting HOME to 741741. Resources are also available locally by dialing 211.