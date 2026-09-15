JustWatch to Launch Its Own Streaming Service, JustWatch TV

JustWatch, the streaming guide used by millions to locate movies and television shows, is launching its own platform called JustWatch TV. Debuting next month across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, and several European and Australasian markets, the new service will integrate directly into the existing JustWatch app and website, offering free ad-supported viewing, paid ad-free options, and digital rentals.

For over a decade, the Berlin-headquartered JustWatch Group has functioned as a mapmaker for the fragmented digital entertainment landscape. Now, the company is stepping directly into the arena it has mapped for years. According to announcements made at the Toronto International Film Festival’s new content marketplace TIFF: The Market, JustWatch TV aims to alleviate the fatigue of modern content discovery by housing titles directly under its roof.

The Bottom Line What is happening: The JustWatch streaming guide is launching its own integrated platform, JustWatch TV, rolling out next month across North America, Europe, and Australasia.

The JustWatch streaming guide is launching its own integrated platform, JustWatch TV, rolling out next month across North America, Europe, and Australasia. How it works: The service will live inside the existing JustWatch app and website, offering a mix of free ad-supported streaming (AVOD), paid ad-free viewing, and transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) rentals.

The service will live inside the existing JustWatch app and website, offering a mix of free ad-supported streaming (AVOD), paid ad-free viewing, and transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) rentals. Who is on board: Initial content partners include Paramount, New Regency, Fremantle, Bleecker Street, and Vortex Media.

From Search Engine to Digital Home

The journey from a pure discovery tool to a direct-to-consumer destination marks an evolution for the company. Founded in 2014, JustWatch has grown into a global operation. The platform currently draws 50 million monthly users and maps out streaming options for more than 500,000 movies and television shows across over 1,500 services worldwide. Its data feeds into guide information and streaming charts on more than 1,400 partner websites and applications.

David Croyé, founder and CEO of the JustWatch Group, pointed to the core frustration of modern media consumption during his presentation at TIFF: The Market. “Every day, millions of people come to JustWatch searching for simpler ways to watch and discover hundreds of thousands of movies and TV shows,” Croyé said. “For over a decade, our mission has been to connect fans with their favorite films and shows, particularly the hard-to-find and previously unavailable titles. With the launch of JustWatch TV, we aim to make content discovery, access and engagement even easier.”

Rather than forcing users to bounce between distinct subscriptions just to watch a single title, JustWatch TV intends to serve as a streamlined utility. Initially, the content supplied by partners like Paramount and New Regency will be non-exclusive. However, company executives note that exclusive windows could eventually be carved out as the platform matures.

Navigating Industry Fragmentation

The streaming ecosystem has grown increasingly fractured. Quentin Carbonell, JustWatch’s senior vice president of global content acquisitions and strategy, framed the new service as a direct antidote to this chaos.

“JustWatch TV is designed to meet that demand head-on, offering a straightforward solution at a time of fragmentation,” Carbonell explained. He emphasized that the platform is structured to support the wider ecosystem, noting that users can watch hits and hard-to-find gems directly on JustWatch through free or rental tiers, or easily rediscover them on alternative services.

The service’s rollout spans an international footprint, covering the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, and New Zealand.

JustWatch TV Launch Overview Feature Details Launch Window Next month (October) Access Points Integrated within the main JustWatch app and website Monetization Models Free ad-supported (AVOD), paid ad-free, and transactional rentals (TVOD) Initial Content Partners Paramount, New Regency, Fremantle, Bleecker Street, Vortex Media Geographic Reach U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, and New Zealand

What This Means for Global Viewers

Operating out of Berlin with a global staff exceeding 200 people across offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris, Rome, Madrid, Munich, Dubai, and Sydney, the JustWatch Group is positioned to bridge international gaps in content availability. By combining its audience data with direct licensing deals, the company is bridging the gap between passive searching and active viewing.

How do you usually track your favorite shows across different platforms? Will a unified guide-and-watch app like JustWatch TV change how you rent or stream movies? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.