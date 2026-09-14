Kaizer Chiefs Slammed for Loaning Fiacre Ntwari Amid Brandon Petersen Struggles

Kaizer Chiefs face mounting criticism following their decision to loan out Rwanda international goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari to Kruger United, leaving Brandon Petersen as the primary option despite a run of struggles that have directly cost the club crucial Premier Soccer League points.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Squad Management Blunder Under the Microscope

Following Brandon Petersen’s exploits during the 2025/26 campaign, the Amakhosi front office deemed Fiacre Ntwari surplus to requirements. Ntwari was shipped out on loan to Kruger United as part of a massive squad overhaul that also saw departures like Aden McCarthy to Sabah in Azerbaijan, alongside Gaston Sirino, Given Msimango, and Ashley Du Preez moving to Stellenbosch FC.

But the tape tells a different story about the wisdom of that depth-chart decision. Petersen has endured a difficult start to the current campaign, directly bleeding four Premier Soccer League points for the club while also faltering in the MTN8 quarter-final.

Shongwe Slams the Decision to Exile Ntwari

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe didn’t mince words when evaluating the club’s transfer strategy. According to Shongwe, speaking in an interview with FARPost, the choice to release Ntwari temporarily rather than keeping him to apply pressure on the starting XI was fundamentally flawed. Shongwe pointed out that while young prospects like Bontle Molefe need regular minutes rather than rotting on the bench, Ntwari’s situation was entirely different.

“For that other goalkeeper [Ntwari], I think maybe he should have been around this season. He has some experience, and he was going to be a good option for the coaches. Just his presence was going to provide some competition for Petersen,” Shongwe told FARPost. Ntwari has managed just two appearances in Kruger United’s six league matches this season, highlighting a questionable developmental pathway. “I don’t know the idea behind it and what made the coaches make the decision to loan out the Rwandan goalkeeper, but I think it was not a well-thought-out decision, as we can see it,” Shongwe concluded.

Goalkeeper Roster Shuffles and Squad Depth

Player Status / Destination Current Season Context Brandon Petersen Kaizer Chiefs (Active) Struggling for form; directly cost 4 PSL points and MTN8 exit. Fiacre Ntwari Kruger United (Loan) Featured in just 2 of 6 league games after being deemed surplus. Bontle Molefe Hope FC (Loan) Young keeper securing vital developmental minutes away from the bench.

Here is what the analytics missed in the boardroom calculus. Depth charts in professional football are insulated safety nets designed to mitigate regression to the mean. When a starting goalkeeper hits a rough patch in expected goals prevention, an elite club relies on internal competition to reset standards. By clearing out Ntwari alongside other squad pieces like Samkelo Zwane—who joined Hope FC on loan—Amakhosi inadvertently stripped their technical team of tactical flexibility.

Photo: afrik-foot.com

With high-stakes fixtures piling up and defensive errors mounting, the pressure on the coaching staff to rectify this structural oversight intensifies. Whether Bruce Bvuma or recalled prospects can stabilize the position remains to be seen, but the fallout from the Ntwari loan serves as a stark reminder of the fine margin between calculated squad renewal and self-inflicted vulnerability.

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