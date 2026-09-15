Athletics Outright Reliever Taylor Rashi to Triple-A

Taylor Rashi has been outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas by the Athletics after clearing waivers, removing the 30-year-old right-handed reliever from the 40-man roster while keeping him within the organizational depth chart, according to reports from CBS Sports and Rotowire.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Roster Status: Rashi remains out of the Major League 40-man picture, limiting immediate fantasy streaming value.

Rashi remains out of the Major League 40-man picture, limiting immediate fantasy streaming value. Triple-A Depth: He retains utility as a high-minor-league arm for the Athletics following stints across multiple organizations this season.

He retains utility as a high-minor-league arm for the Athletics following stints across multiple organizations this season. Waiver Wire Volatility: Having bounced between the Diamondbacks, Twins, and Athletics, his market valuation reflects a volatile depth piece.

A Turbulent Season Across Multiple Organizations

The transaction on Sunday marks another chapter in a nomadic 2026 campaign for Rashi. The right-hander initially started the year in the Diamondbacks organization. During his brief time at the major league level with Arizona, he surrendered four earned runs across three appearances.

From there, the transactional carousel spun rapidly. According to Rotowire coverage cited by CBS Sports, the Twins acquired Rashi from the Diamondbacks in June in exchange for cash considerations. Minnesota designated him for assignment in August to clear space for Kaelen Culpepper’s promotion, prompting the Athletics to scoop him up off waivers on August 9.

The Athletics initially optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas, then called him up in mid-August. Rashi made his club debut on August 19 against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one run across two innings of work.

Decoding the Relief Metrics and Roster Crunch

The math behind Rashi’s latest designation points directly to roster management constraints. The Athletics previously designated Rashi for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot for waiver claim Hunter Bigge. That initial DFA led to his passage through waivers and the subsequent outright assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Photo: cbssports.com

Team / Level (2026) App ERA IP SO BB WHIP MLB (Combined ARI/ATH) — 7.94 5.2 5 3 1.59 Triple-A St. Paul (MIN) — 4.76 17.0 23 9 1.65 Triple-A Las Vegas (ATH) — — — — — —

The statistical profile shows a pitcher who has handled minor-league workloads effectively in past stretches—including a 2.49 ERA over 43.1 frames in Triple-A earlier in the year—while battling command consistency at the highest level. Across his major league action this season between Arizona and Oakland, Rashi has yielded five earned runs with a 5:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 5.2 innings.

Organizational Outlook Moving Forward

By clearing waivers without being claimed by a rival club, Rashi avoids immediate disruption to his career path outside of the Athletics system. He will finish out the late-season stretch in the Pacific Coast League, providing Triple-A Las Vegas with veteran relief depth.

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For front-office architects, retaining players through outright waivers offers a low-cost insurance policy heading into the offseason. While Rashi must rebuild his stock away from the active roster, the path back to a major league bullpen remains open for relievers who can harness their strikeout potential in the high-altitude environments of Triple-A.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.