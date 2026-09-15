IGN Layoffs Hit Multiple Departments and Longtime Hosts Brian Altano and Seth Macy

IGN has been hit by a round of layoffs affecting multiple departments and high-profile staff, including long-time video hosts Brian Altano and Seth Macy. Reported by Kotaku on September 14, 2026, the cuts under parent company Ziff Davis follow a recurring corporate pattern of reducing staff immediately after major industry events.

The Timing and the Toll on Long-Time Talent

The latest wave of reductions struck the gaming and entertainment portal amidst a punishing landscape for digital media. Altano, an IGN staple since 2009, and Macy, a senior commerce team editor, were among the most public faces let go. Altano served as a main host of the PlayStation podcast Beyond following the earlier departures of Greg Miller and Colin Moriarty. Macy, heavily involved in Nintendo coverage, confirmed his own exit on X.

The cuts did not stop at on-camera talent. According to reporting highlighted by Kotaku, the reductions sliced broadly across multiple operational departments. Remote work status and geographic relocation policies reportedly factored into several personnel decisions, complicating an already turbulent transition for remaining staff.

The Post-Event Layoff Cycle

Members of the IGN Creators Guild pointed out a recurring institutional habit of deploying workforce reductions immediately following major coverage marathons and company-hosted conventions. This latest restructuring follows a smaller engineering layoff wave that hit just days after IGN Live wrapped up its Los Angeles footprint around Summer Game Fest.

The toll on active editorial workloads was immediate. Bo Moore, senior manager of tech coverage, posted on Bluesky regarding the timing of his departure. His team faced a massive publication slate covering the launch of Valve’s Steam Frame. Moore noted that he edited every piece on a major traffic day before discovering his own position had been eliminated.

Key Structural Pressures Parent Company Consolidation: Ziff Davis expanded its gaming portfolio significantly in 2024 by acquiring Gamer Network assets, including Eurogamer and Rock Paper Shotgun.

Ziff Davis expanded its gaming portfolio significantly in 2024 by acquiring Gamer Network assets, including Eurogamer and Rock Paper Shotgun. Labor Friction: The IGN Creators Guild has continuously pushed back against structural cuts, noting that previous bargaining unit reductions stripped away roughly 12% of its unionized workforce by August 2025.

The IGN Creators Guild has continuously pushed back against structural cuts, noting that previous bargaining unit reductions stripped away roughly 12% of its unionized workforce by August 2025. Leadership Vacuum: Former publisher John Davison exited the company over a year prior to the September 2026 cuts and was never formally replaced.

Industry-Wide Pressures and Unresolved Uncertainty

The games-media sector continues to grapple with intense structural headwinds, ranging from volatile digital advertising yields to shifting audience consumption habits. While IGN has expanded its operational footprint through multi-brand acquisitions under Ziff Davis, it has simultaneously trimmed core internal teams.

Photo: techtroduce.com

Photo: newsbreak.com

As of mid-September 2026, IGN has not issued a formal public response or detailed breakdown concerning the exact total scale of the layoffs. Nor has the company announced explicit programming replacements, podcast cancellations, or restructuring blueprints for shows like Nintendo Voice Chat and Beyond.