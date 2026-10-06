Keith West runs for Naples Airport Authority board Seat 5 in 2026

In a historic shift for Southwest Florida aviation, the Naples Airport Authority board of commissioners faces its first-ever election on November 3, 2026, replacing a decades-long appointment process by the Naples City Council and introducing five distinct candidates for Seat 5, including flight school owner Keith West.

For nearly sixty years, commissioners managing the Naples Airport operations were appointed exclusively by city officials. That governance model shifted on April 6, when Governor Ron DeSantis signed a state law restructuring the Naples Airport Authority into an independent special district with an elected board. The legislative change sparked heavy opposition from the Naples City Council at the time, but the upcoming general election now gives residents across both the City of Naples and Collier County direct authority over the five-seat board.

Keith West, Candidate for Seat #5, City of Naples Airport Authority

The Candidates and Qualifications for Seat 5

Voters across Collier County will weigh in on all five board seats, which are divided geographically and professionally. Three members must reside inside Naples city limits, while two must live in Collier County outside the city. Strict state requirements mandate that every candidate possess at least five years of professional experience in financial management, small business operations, or aerospace.

Seat 5 has drawn a crowded field of five candidates, including Keith West. Aged 60 and a resident of North Naples after relocating from Washington D.C. in 2021, West brings a deep aviation background to the ballot. He owns Rexair Flight School, operates out of the Naples Airport, graduated from the Naval Academy, and served as a Navy pilot. In his questionnaire responses provided to the Naples Daily News, West outlined his extensive involvement in local aviation infrastructure:

I have been flying since I was a teenager. My high school job was as a line boy at the local airport. … I have spent most of my career working at airports, currently serve on the board of Friends of Naples Airport, was the Naples representative for the Airport Support Network, and founded the Naples’ Airport Tenants’ Council.

Alongside West’s run for Seat 5, other segments of the board face varying levels of competition. Seats 4 and 5 are contested races, with two and five candidates respectively. Meanwhile, three figures are running unopposed: Michelle Arnold for Seat 2, Ralph Alberto for Seat 3, and former commissioner and chairman Rick Ruppert for Seat 1. Under the new statutory framework, members securing victory in odd-numbered seats will serve initial four-year terms, while even-numbered seats begin with two-year terms before shifting uniformly to four-year cycles.

Voters Decide Candidates for Five Board Seats

Board Seat Status Candidate Field Initial Term Length Seat 1 Unopposed Rick Ruppert 4 Years Seat 2 Unopposed Michelle Arnold 2 Years Seat 3 Unopposed Ralph Alberto 4 Years Seat 4 Contested 2 Candidates 2 Years Seat 5 Contested 5 Candidates (including Keith West) 4 Years

As the November 3 general election approaches, voters across the City of Naples and Collier County will determine whether candidates with specialized operational backgrounds can successfully manage federal aviation mandates, local community concerns, and independent special district governance.