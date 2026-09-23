Korea Chuseok Holiday Weather Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Rain Expected

As millions of travelers hit the road for the Chuseok holiday on September 23, 2026, the weather brings a mixed bag of conditions, featuring cloudy skies nationwide, morning chills, and afternoon highs touching 30 degrees Celsius, alongside forecasts of rain and gusty winds in southern regions.

Holiday Travel Met with Clouds and Late-Summer Warmth

The first day of the autumn harvest festival holiday greets travelers with widespread cloud cover across the Korean Peninsula. According to the Yonhap News Agency, while the mornings maintain a crisp, cool atmosphere that signals the definitive shift toward autumn, afternoon temperatures rebound sharply. Thermometers are projected to peak at a warm 30 degrees Celsius, creating a noticeable daily temperature swing that requires careful wardrobe planning for those navigating busy transit hubs.

Meteorological data indicates that this lingering warmth will persist through the early stages of the holiday period. Drivers and transit passengers heading out should prepare for fluctuating cabin and car temperatures as they move between air-conditioned terminals and sun-exposed highways.

Chuseok Day Forecast and Regional Rain Warnings

The weather outlook grows more unsettled as the holiday progresses toward the actual day of Chuseok. Reports from KBS News and YTN indicate that overcast skies will largely block traditional views of the full harvest moon across many parts of the country.

Worse still, travelers on the return commute (Gwigyeong-gil) through southern provinces and Jeju Island face impending rain and brisk, coastal wind conditions. Forecasters warn that these wet conditions could complicate driving logistics and maritime travel schedules, making real-time traffic and weather monitoring essential for a safe journey home.

Rapid Atmospheric Shifts Signal a Sudden Post-Holiday Cool-Down

Beyond the immediate holiday inconveniences, atmospheric models highlight a dramatic transition awaiting travelers just as the break concludes. According to MBC News coverage, a sharp meteorological turn will sweep across the nation immediately following the holiday window, plunging temperatures and ushering in a distinctly brisk, cool weather pattern.

This abrupt shift marks the seasonal threshold where summer’s final grip yields entirely to autumn conditions. Commuters returning to routine work schedules next week will need to swap their lightweight garments for heavy layers almost overnight.

Navigating Your Holiday Transit Safely

With volatile weather conditions spanning from unseasonable afternoon heat to sudden southern downpours, public safety officials urge travelers to exercise caution on slippery roads. Checking local updates before departure remains the best defense against transit delays caused by regional precipitation and holiday congestion.

How are you planning your travel routes around the incoming rain? Share your holiday itinerary tips in the comments below.