LA28 Launches Human Rights Grants Program for Local Communities

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee announced a new human rights grants program to support local community groups ahead of the 2028 Games. Revealed during a tense Los Angeles City Council Ad Hoc Committee meeting, the initiative aims to address community concerns regarding potential disruptions, though total funding remains unconfirmed.

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Navigating Pressure at City Hall

Following mounting pressure from civil rights and advocacy groups, LA28 executives outlined their evolving human rights framework during a two-hour-plus City Council hearing. The session highlighted sharp friction between municipal leaders and Olympic organizers over community protections. According to The Sports Examiner, multiple speakers reviewed the strategy document initially submitted in December under the supervision of Juliette Noyes, former U.S. Ambassador to Croatia and career foreign-service officer.

While the structural breadth of the plan earned acknowledgment, critics panned the initial lack of specific, funded support to tackle labor wage theft, human trafficking, and homelessness. Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson pressed the committee on resource allocation, stating, “We want to be sure that all of the resources that are needed are in place, and the people that are needed are in place, the human capital that is needed, is in place.”

Structuring the Community Grant Initiative

Responding directly to the pushback, LA28 Chief Executive Reynold Hoover announced the upcoming grants framework. “After the last time we were here, we heard loud and clear from both the community as well as all of you, and I would just like to say that I am pleased to announce our next step, which is an upcoming human rights program, in which we will dedicate funding in a grant program for community groups,” Hoover stated during the committee proceedings.

The upcoming initiative will draw inspiration from the LA28 Resilience Champions Fund. That existing fund previously issued initial grants in May, distributing $100,000 apiece to eight distinct organizations for community-focused projects. However, organizers have not yet finalized the total overall financial cap for the broader human rights program. Hoover acknowledged structural limits, noting, “We heard the concern about funding associated with it. We are not the experts on human rights,” while advocating for a collaborative task force approach across multiple agencies.

Assessing Infrastructure Disruption and Federal Enforcement

Program Element Status / Implementation Key Focus Area Resilience Champions Fund Active (First grants issued May: 8 organizations, $100k each) Local non-profit project support Human Rights Strategy Plan Reviewed Dec / Expanding via new grant initiative Labor protections, supply chain due diligence Venue Construction Impact Zero new permanent venues planned Mitigation of unhoused community displacement

Detailing the operational mechanics of the strategy, Noyes explained that major global events frequently generate unintended vulnerabilities. “Major events like this can create unintended consequences for vulnerable communities, That’s why our strategy anticipates those challenges in the context of the ‘28 Games,” Noyes noted. The framework intends to enforce due diligence through background checks for key staff, rigorous supply chain worker monitoring, and specialized training for staff and volunteers.

Addressing anxieties over displacement, Noyes emphasized that because LA28 is avoiding the construction of major new permanent sporting facilities, the organization expects to sidestep the large-scale community disruptions historically tied to Olympic infrastructure projects. Proactive communication and close coordination with the City remain central to the compliance model.

The hearing also featured sharp exchanges over federal enforcement involvement. Council member Hugo Soto-Martinez pressed Hoover regarding the potential operational footprint of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the Games. Hoover responded, “We work with our Federal partners, with our State partners, City and County, on law enforcement for the Games. I fully expect that the Federal government is going to be supportive of these Games and deliver the Games and respect human rights in the process.” When pressed further on exact operational plans, Hoover maintained, “I don’t know what ICE is going to do, or not do in 2028, on the 14th of July, or before.”

The Takeaway