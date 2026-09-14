Lane Kiffin Provides Health Update on LSU Staff Member Ed Orgeron

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin provided a reassuring update on the health of Ed Orgeron, noting that the former national championship-winning head coach is doing better after experiencing a concerning medical situation that kept him away from the program. Speaking to media members, Kiffin addressed the status of the beloved figure widely known as “Coach O,” offering transparency about an ordeal that clearly rattled the Tigers’ leadership.

The health scare first emerged in mid-August, forcing Orgeron to miss fall camp practices and the opening two games of the current football season. According to Kiffin, the situation escalated quickly enough behind closed doors that the head coach ultimately sent Orgeron home from a practice session after realizing he was unwell. While details regarding the exact nature of the medical issue have been kept private, Kiffin admitted that the episode was alarming for everyone close to the program.

I’m not going to get into any details with that. But he’s doing better. He’s still not all the way back.”

Coach O’s Unwavering Dedication

Kiffin shared a telling, humorous exchange between the two regarding the medical scare that underscored Orgeron’s lifelong devotion to the game of football.

Photo: tigerdroppings.com

“He said, ‘Hey, coach. You know I’m never going to the hospital, man. Sometimes that’s not always the best thing to follow.”

That relentless passion is precisely why Kiffin welcomed Orgeron back into the fold when he took over the program. Following a high-profile tenure from 2016 to 2021 that culminated in a historic, undefeated 2019-20 national championship led by quarterback Joe Burrow, Orgeron’s time in Baton Rouge ended with his departure and subsequent contract buyout. However, when Kiffin was hired to lead the Tigers, he brought Coach O back to campus in an official capacity as the Director of High School Recruiting, where he has also lent his expertise to the team’s defensive operations.

Current Status and Operations at LSU

Although Orgeron is still on the mend and has not returned to a full-time capacity, his presence is gradually being felt around the facility again. Kiffin noted that Orgeron has begun spending parts of his weekdays contributing to LSU’s football operations as he continues his recovery journey.

Photo: whiskeyriff.com

The medical issue sidelined a crucial piece of the Tigers’ staff during the critical opening stretch of the season. Prior to falling ill, Orgeron was deeply integrated into daily preparations, leveraging his legendary recruiting ties and defensive insights to assist Kiffin during his debut campaign in Baton Rouge.

As Orgeron regains his strength, supporters and players alike look forward to the day he can safely return to the sidelines.

Please note that this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. What are your thoughts on Coach O’s recovery and his return to the LSU program? Let us know in the comments below, and share this story with fellow Tigers fans.