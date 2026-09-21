Latvia Petition to Cut Saeima MPs Hits 10,000 Signatures

Latvian politics is staring down a grassroots reckoning as a civic petition demanding a trimmer, more accountable parliament officially clears its first major hurdle. In Latvia, 10,000 signatures have been collected on the ManaBalss.lv public engagement platform to reduce the size of the Saeima from 100 deputies down to 70, forcing the legislature to formally debate and consider the constitutional amendment.

The Demographic Shift Driving the Demand for a Smaller Parliament

The push to reshape Latvia’s legislature did not materialize in a vacuum. Initiative author Ričards Bumbērs launched the signature collection drive on August 26, targeting a structural change to Article 5 of the Satversme—the Constitution of the Republic of Latvia—which currently establishes that the Saeima consists of 100 representatives of the people.

The arithmetic underpinning the proposal relies on a direct comparison to post-independence demographics. Back in 1993, Latvia boasted a population of approximately 2.6 million people, managed by a 100-seat parliament. Fast forward to the beginning of 2026, and the country’s population has contracted to roughly 1.845 million residents, while the number of parliamentary seats has remained completely frozen.

This demographic slide means that a single deputy now represents roughly 18,450 residents, compared to about 26,000 residents per MP in the early post-independence era. Proponents argue that shrinking the chamber to 70 representatives restores the historical ratio of citizens to lawmakers, aligning the machinery of state with modern demographic realities.

Trimming Budgets and Fighting the Allure of Riga Politics

Beyond the constitutional alignment, the initiative zeroes in on administrative efficiency and fiscal savings. The Saeima’s budget for 2026 is slated at 40.28 million euros, with roughly 31 million euros dedicated entirely to the remuneration of deputies and parliamentary staff. Slicing 30 seats from the chamber would immediately shave about 1.5 million euros per year off the state ledger just from basic salaries.

Additional savings are expected to follow in tandem. Cutting the roster of lawmakers would inherently reduce expenditures on assistant salaries, operational compensation, and administrative overhead, with auxiliary savings estimated to fetch an extra 0.6 million to 1 million euros annually.

Yet, proponents argue the real dividend is political rather than purely financial. A smaller parliament intends to combat what critics describe as “Riga politicians”—lawmakers who lose touch with constituents outside the capital. With fewer seats up for grabs, the pressure intensifies for parliamentarians to maintain active, tangible connections with regional voters. As the initiative’s text points out, “With 100 MPs, many can afford to be ‘Riga politicians’. With 70, that becomes more difficult – they would also have to work more with the regions.”

Restructuring Electoral Districts and Committee Competence

A reduction of this magnitude requires careful calibration of the electoral architecture. Alongside the constitutional amendment, the proposal calls for overhauling the law on elections to the Saeima. This adjustment would redistribute deputy mandates across electoral districts proportionally to the new 70-seat cap, ensuring the democratic principle of proportionality remains entirely intact.

Inside the parliamentary halls, supporters maintain that fewer voices could translate to streamlined operations. Legislative committees, often bogged down by sprawling rosters, could see a more rigorous allocation of talent. In a 70-seat parliament, filling specialized committees with lawmakers who possess genuine subject-matter expertise rather than simply filling seats becomes a much more achievable objective.

Photo: en.bb.lv

Furthermore, backers suggest that a compact chamber could foster larger, more stable parliamentary groups capable of reaching political consensus with greater speed. Shorter debates and more cohesive coalitions might finally cut through the chronic political fragmentation that frequently complicates government formation in Riga. Taxpayers, the initiative argues, expect institutions to continually audit their own efficiency, and a leaner Saeima sets a crucial precedent for public administration.

With the 10,000-signature threshold officially cleared on ManaBalss.lv, the proposal now moves from public petition to the parliamentary floor, where lawmakers must decide whether to embrace a leaner future or defend the century-old status quo.