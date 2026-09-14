Latvia Raises 2026 GDP Growth Forecast to 2.4% Amid Strong First-Half Performance

Latvia’s Ministry of Finance has revised its 2026 economic growth forecast upward to 2.4%, marking a 0.4 percentage point increase from June estimates. Driven by a stronger-than-expected first half where GDP expanded 2.8% year-over-year, the upward revision comes despite ongoing geopolitical volatility and tightening labor markets across the Baltic region.

The Bottom Line GDP Revision: Full-year 2026 real GDP growth is now pegged at 2.4%, supported by solid retail trade, manufacturing, and commercial services performance in H1.

Full-year 2026 real GDP growth is now pegged at 2.4%, supported by solid retail trade, manufacturing, and commercial services performance in H1. Inflation Cooling: The 2026 annual inflation projection was trimmed by 0.2 percentage points to 3.4%, heavily aided by food price deflation reaching 3-4%.

The 2026 annual inflation projection was trimmed by 0.2 percentage points to 3.4%, heavily aided by food price deflation reaching 3-4%. Persistent Headwinds: Ministries and institutional observers warn of substantial downside risks, including escalating Middle East tensions, Hormuz Strait disruptions, and lingering structural bottlenecks in transport and logistics.

Navigating H1 Outperformance Amid Global Friction

Here is the math: despite external shocks, real GDP during the first half of the year climbed 2.8% compared to the same period in 2025.

That momentum was broad-based. Trade, industrial manufacturing, and commercial service sectors drove the lion’s share of value-added output. From an expenditure perspective, recovering private consumption, capital investment increases, and a noticeable acceleration in exports from the second quarter onward kept corporate balance sheets resilient. But the balance sheet tells a different story when looking out past the immediate horizon.

Macroeconomic Indicators at a Glance

Indicator 2026 (Revised) 2027 (Projected) 2030 (Medium-Term Target) Real GDP Growth 2.4% 1.9% 2,0-2,4% Average Annual Inflation 3.4% 3,7% 2.2% Unemployment Rate 6.8% 6.5% 6.1% Average Monthly Wage Growth 5.0% 5,5% Aligned with Productivity

Inflation Dynamics and Wage Pressures

Price stability has provided unexpected breathing room for households. This deceleration stems primarily from food price stabilization and recent value-added tax adjustments, driving annual food deflation down by 3-4%.

However, delayed pass-through effects remain a clear hazard for corporate treasuries. Subsequent spikes in global crude oil and natural gas prices, alongside lagging increases in district heating tariffs, forced authorities to nudge inflation forecasts upward for the following two years to 3,7% in 2027. Meanwhile, nominal wage growth has decelerated significantly. Average monthly gross wages climbed 4.6% in the year’s first half, constrained heavily by public sector spending caps where wage growth slowed to 3.4%. Consequently, overall 2026 wage growth projections have been pulled down to 5.0%.

Downside Risks and Medium-Term Outlook

For institutional allocators monitoring the Baltic perimeter, the Fiscal Discipline Council approved these updated parameters on September 10, 2026, against a backdrop of pronounced external vulnerability. Geopolitical flashpoints—specifically conflicts involving the Strait of Hormuz, ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, and heightened security incidents across Europe—introduce structural risk to energy supply chains.

Photo: lat.bb.lv

Domestically, high uncertainty persists in the transport sector, notably within rail and aviation networks, alongside potential delays in absorbing European Union structural funds. While structural demographic headwinds will steadily reduce the working-age population—pushing long-term unemployment down toward 6.1% by 2030—the immediate economic trajectory remains hostage to external commodity shocks and global financial market volatility.