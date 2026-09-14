Roche Stock Rises as Tam-Peli Extends Lung Cancer Survival in Phase III Study

On Monday, shares of Roche climbed higher to close at 361.40 Swiss Francs following the release of positive Phase III clinical trial data for the cancer therapeutic Tam-Peli in patients with relapsed small-cell lung cancer, according to reports from financial wire services.

Partner firm Medilink published clinical findings demonstrating that the antibody-drug conjugate reduced the risk of death by 54 percent and the risk of disease progression by 71 percent compared to the standard chemotherapy medication Topotecan. The drug targets the B7-H3 protein biomarker prevalent on tumor cells.

The Bottom Line

Stock Movement: Roche shares advanced to 361.40 Swiss Francs at the market close on Monday.

Roche shares advanced to 361.40 Swiss Francs at the market close on Monday. Clinical Efficacy: The Taishan-302 study demonstrated a median overall survival of 13.3 months for Tam-Peli versus 9.4 months for Topotecan.

The Taishan-302 study demonstrated a median overall survival of 13.3 months for Tam-Peli versus 9.4 months for Topotecan. Market Pathway: Roche develops and markets Tam-Peli outside of China, Hong Kong, and Macau, and plans to start global Phase III trials. It has a U.S. Breakthrough Therapy Designation.

Unpacking the Taishan-302 Trial Data

The Phase III evaluation enrolled 451 patients in China whose small-cell lung cancer had returned following prior chemotherapy regimens. According to company disclosures, the trial successfully met its primary endpoints. Patients administered Tam-Peli achieved a response rate of 59.1%, compared to 9.7% for the control arm receiving Topotecan.

The findings were presented at a medical conference in Seoul, alongside simultaneous publication in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Clinical Endpoint Comparison: Tam-Peli vs. Topotecan Metric Tam-Peli (Tambotatug pelitecan) Topotecan (Standard Care) Median Overall Survival 13.3 Months 9.4 Months Objective Response Rate 59.1% 9.7% Reduction in Risk of Death 54% Baseline Reduction in Disease Progression Risk 71% Baseline

Global Development Strategy and Regulatory Landscape

While the Taishan-302 trial focused on a patient cohort in China, the geographic scope of commercialization is broader. Roche develops and markets Tam-Peli outside of China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

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Tam-Peli has the status of a Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the USA for particularly promising new therapies. Management confirmed plans to rapidly start global Phase III clinical trials.

Market Positioning

By demonstrating a median overall survival of 13.3 months compared to 9.4 months for Topotecan, Tam-Peli has shown efficacy in patients whose small-cell lung cancer returned after prior chemotherapy.