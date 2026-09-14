Jesse Mulligan: Do Restaurant Reviewers Need Industry Experience?

New Zealand broadcaster and columnist Jesse Mulligan has directly addressed widespread public and industry criticism regarding the qualifications of food writers, arguing in the NZ Herald and via ChiliChili that a restaurant critic represents the everyday diner rather than the kitchen brigade, and needs emotional intelligence and observational skill above all.

Here is the kicker. Whenever a scathing review drops or a bad plate of food hits a table, the internet immediately fires up the age-old debate about who actually holds the right to judge a professional chef’s labor.

The Bottom Line

The Core Argument: Critics do not need kitchen experience; their job is to evaluate the restaurant from the authentic perspective of an ordinary diner, as noted by Jesse Mulligan.

Critics do not need kitchen experience; their job is to evaluate the restaurant from the authentic perspective of an ordinary diner, as noted by Jesse Mulligan. The Essential Tools: A sharp eye for memorable details—ranging from stellar hospitality to a broken toilet door—matters far more than technical culinary training.

A sharp eye for memorable details—ranging from stellar hospitality to a broken toilet door—matters far more than technical culinary training. The Ultimate Ingredient: Kindness and humility must guide the review process, acknowledging that chefs, diners, and media professionals are human beings navigating complex industry realities together.

Dismantling the Kitchen-Experience Myth

The single most persistent misconception in food journalism is that a critic must have spent years sweating over a line cook station to earn a byline. It is an argument built on fragile logic. We rarely demand that an art critic master oil painting, or expect a fashion critic to spend decades cutting patterns before critiquing a runway collection. Film critics aren’t required to haul lighting rigs across a soundstage.

Yet food remains uniquely vulnerable to this specific brand of gatekeeping. Chefs and passionate hospitality defenders often ask critics what gives them the right to judge a meal. According to Mulligan, these questions generally stem from two camps: emerging writers looking to make their mark by challenging established voices, and columnists or industry figures driving social media engagement through friction. Content, after all, is content.

But food criticism operates on a distinct ecosystem of immediate sensory experience and hospitality dynamics.

What the Diner Actually Remembers

When an anniversary dinner or a casual weeknight meal goes sideways, the diner rarely cares whether the delay stems from a miscommunication between the sous chef and front-of-house staff or a sudden supply chain breakdown. The diner only experiences the empty table and the missing plates.

Mulligan points out that in the span of twelve months, a customer is far more likely to vividly recall a malfunctioning toilet door lock than the exact molecular breakdown of a specific sauce. To paraphrase a sentiment echoed by Maya Angelou regarding human emotion, people remember how spaces and experiences make them feel long after the specific ingredients fade.

Perspective Primary Focus Core Priority The Chef Kitchen Execution Culinary precision, supplier management, and technical mastery. The Diner Overall Experience Atmosphere, hospitality, timing, and how the evening feels. The Critic Translation Communicating the diner’s perspective with honesty and grace.

This dynamic shifts the entire purpose of the review. A great critic is essentially a professional proxy for the public—someone who has logged enough hours eating out to recognize patterns, spot inconsistencies, and articulate the experience clearly. You don’t need to know how to butcher a side of beef to know when the room is freezing or the service is indifferent.

Bringing Grace Back to Food Media

Beyond observational skill and culinary literacy, Mulligan argues that the defining quality of a modern food writer is something much harder to teach: kindness. The restaurant industry operates on razor-thin margins and intense physical labor. Writing about people’s livelihoods requires a baseline of grace and humility.

Photo: chilichili.net

When critics approach their work with self-awareness rather than arrogance, the entire cultural conversation shifts away from cheap outrage and toward genuine appreciation for the hospitality sector. After all, nobody wins when criticism becomes a blood sport.

What do you think? Does a restaurant reviewer need a hospitality background to earn your trust, or is a sharp palate and a good storytelling voice enough? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.