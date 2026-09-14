Lee Bong-ju Finishes Half Marathon: “Never Give Up to Win

Legendary South Korean marathoner Lee Bong-ju has completed a half-marathon course, delivering a powerful message of resilience that has resonated across the sports community. Known for his decorated career and enduring determination, Lee crossed the finish line while championing his personal motto: “If you don’t give up, you win someday.”

The achievement marks a remarkable chapter for the athletic icon, who has faced significant health challenges in recent years. Rather than stepping away from the sport that defined his life, Lee continues to inspire runners and fans alike by demonstrating that perseverance remains the ultimate key to overcoming adversity on and off the pavement.

A Testament to Unyielding Perseverance

Lee’s successful completion of the half-marathon distance highlights his steadfast commitment to physical endurance and mental toughness. The 21.0975-kilometer journey tested his resolve, yet the veteran athlete maintained a steady pace to complete the course. Spectators and fellow participants met his finish with immense encouragement, recognizing the profound effort behind his latest milestone.

Throughout his illustrious running career, Lee captured global attention with his remarkable stamina and competitive spirit, most notably securing a silver medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and winning the prestigious Boston Marathon in 2001. His transition to tackling distance events following his recovery struggles underscores a deeply personal triumph over physical hurdles.

Continuing the Journey Forward

As Lee processes this latest milestone, supporters look ahead to how his ongoing advocacy and public appearances will continue to shape the running community. His journey serves as a living example that dedication and a refusal to yield can carry athletes through even the most demanding circumstances.

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