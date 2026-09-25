LEGOLAND Florida Resort features rides and attractions for families

Planning a day at LEGOLAND® Florida Resort can feel a little like opening a giant LEGO® box, with more than 50 rides, shows, and attractions spread across colorful themed lands. Designed purposefully for families, the resort spans experiences from gentle toddler-friendly areas to interactive adventures and family roller coasters that cater to older children and fun seekers alike.

Exploring DUPLO® Valley for Toddlers and Preschoolers

One of the biggest advantages of visiting LEGOLAND Florida Resort with younger children is that they do not have to sit on the sidelines while older siblings ride attractions. DUPLO Valley is specifically tailored for families visiting with toddlers and preschoolers, featuring attractions and play experiences created around younger builders. The DUPLO Train is a gentle family ride that takes little builders on a colorful journey through a LEGO countryside, serving as an ideal introduction to traditional amusement park rides without the intensity of a roller coaster. When the Florida sunshine turns up the heat, DUPLO Splash & Play offers interactive water elements, water spouts, and larger-than-life farm animals for tiny builders to cool down between rides. For families who want to balance scheduled rides with open-ended play, the DUPLO Tot Spot gives younger children an opportunity to explore, climb, and interact at their own pace in a vibrant, safe environment.

Interactive Adventures and First-Time Coaster Thrills

As children grow taller and gain more independence, the park’s ride lineup expands to include hands-on experiences and entry-level thrills. The Junior Astronaut Training Zone lets younger guests begin their LEGO Galaxy adventure with a soft play experience, featuring a minimum height requirement of 34 inches, while guests between 34 and 48 inches require an accompanying responsible rider in the same boat. For kids ready to take the wheel, Jr. Driving School lets younger builders practice their driving skills in a LEGO-themed setting that puts them directly in control. First-time coaster riders can experience attractions like The Dragon, Coastersaurus, and The Great LEGO® Race, alongside newer additions such as Galacticoaster, an indoor roller coaster featuring a 36-inch minimum height requirement that introduces younger riders to a space-themed family adventure.

Shared Family Experiences Across the Resort

Beyond individual age groups, LEGOLAND Florida offers numerous attractions designed for the entire family to enjoy together. Classic staples like The Grand Carousel provide timeless amusement, while interactive dark rides such as LEGO® NINJAGO® The Ride and Lost Kingdom Adventure allow kids and parents to become part of the action. Whether riding the Pirate River Quest or exploring the park’s diverse themed lands, families have endless flexibility in choosing their next adventure.