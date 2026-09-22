LG and Microsoft Form Strategic Partnership for AI and Data Centers

On September 22, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met at Microsoft’s Redmond headquarters in Washington state to execute a strategic partnership. The alliance unites LG under a unified “One LG” operational framework to co-develop next-generation AI data centers, enterprise cloud transformations, and physical AI manufacturing solutions.

Consolidating the “One LG” Framework at Redmond

The high-level executive summit at Microsoft’s campus brought together top leadership from across the South Korean company. Alongside Chairman Koo, attendees included LG Chief Operating Officer Kwon Bong-seok, LG Electronics CEO Ryu Jae-cheol, LG Uplus CEO Hong Bum-shik, LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-kyun, and LG SciencePark Head Jung Soo-heon. This coordinated posture signals a departure from siloed departmental tech adoptions. Instead, the conglomerate is pooling its hardware, telecommunications, and IT service capabilities to interface directly with Microsoft’s global cloud ecosystem.

According to LG, this formal partnership crystallized following months of working-level negotiations and executive exchanges.

Scaling Infrastructure for High-Density AI Data Centers

The first core pillar of the partnership targets AI data center infrastructure. As Microsoft rapidly expands its global network of hyperscale facilities, LG aims to supply specialized thermal management, power distribution, and enterprise IT hardware solutions.

Short-term execution plans focus on deploying high-capacity liquid and air-cooling solutions to key strategic data center hubs operated by Microsoft. On a medium-to-long-term horizon, the collaboration extends to prefabricated modular data centers designed for rapid on-site deployment and scalable infrastructure expansion.

Enterprise Cloud Integration and Microsoft 365 E7 Rollout

The second pillar centers on internal AI transformation. LG plans to deploy Microsoft’s productivity and cloud platforms—specifically incorporating Copilot and the Microsoft 365 E7: Frontier Suite—across its entire white-collar workforce.

This deployment moves past basic software licensing. The initiative aims to re-engineer enterprise operational workflows by establishing standardized AI usage guidelines while balancing strict data security protocols, infrastructure costs, and system latency.

Accelerating Physical AI and the Manufacturing Data Flywheel

The final pillar tackles physical AI, bridging digital LLMs with physical robotics and heavy industrial automation. To accelerate the training speeds of AI models tailored for manufacturing, logistics, and mobility verticals, LG will harness Microsoft’s high-performance cloud infrastructure.

A primary technical goal is the realization of a continuous “data flywheel.” Manufacturing plant telemetry and operational data will be systematically gathered at scale, fed back into model training pipelines, and used to refine industrial automation algorithms in real-time.