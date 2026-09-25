Lombard Odier Strengthens Asia Team with Zurich Appointment

Lombard Odier expanded its Asia private clients team in Zurich by appointing Jingjing He as a relationship manager on September 7. Reporting to market head Asia Switzerland Christian Wagner, he uses nearly two decades of financial experience to serve Asian clients from Switzerland, reinforcing the Geneva-based private bank's ongoing growth ambitions across the region.

Global wealth management is rarely contained by geographic borders.

Internal Transition Bridges Institutional Expertise to Private Wealth

Jingjing He is no newcomer to Lombard Odier. Having joined the firm in May 2013, she spent over thirteen years building a successful career across London and Geneva. Most recently, she headed Greater China institutional client coverage at Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the group’s asset management arm. Her transition to the Asia private clients team in Zurich on September 7 brings nearly 20 years of combined asset management and private banking experience directly to private wealth stewardship.

Before her tenure at Lombard Odier, He honed her expertise at major global financial institutions, including UBS, Standard Chartered, and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. In her new capacity, she reports directly to Christian Wagner, market head Asia Switzerland. Omar Shokur, regional head for Asia, private clients, noted that the appointment reflects the bank’s continued commitment to investing in top talent to support its regional growth ambitions.

Expanding the Footprint Across Zurich, Hong Kong, and Singapore

The Zurich appointment forms part of a wider, sustained expansion of Lombard Odier’s Asia business. Earlier in August, the firm welcomed Sonya Song as deputy market leader for China and senior relationship manager based in Hong Kong. Song, who joined on August 3, brings over 17 years of experience advising ultra-high-net-worth Greater China clients, having previously held senior roles at BNP Paribas, UBS, the Bank of East Asia, and Standard Chartered.

Photo: finews.ch

Song reports to Alfred Low, CEO of Hong Kong and head of North Asia markets, private clients, who himself joined the institution in August 2025. Meanwhile, regional head Omar Shokur—recruited from Indosuez Wealth Management in March 2025—has steadily scaled the bank’s Asian footprint. This momentum included appointing four new bankers for Singapore and Hong Kong in April, alongside hiring Edwin Tan from DBS as Southeast Asia market head.

A Closer Look at Lombard Odier’s Expansion Timeline

Date / Period Key Appointment Role & Jurisdiction March 2025 Omar Shokur Regional Head for Asia, Private Clients (Joined from Indosuez Wealth Management) April Edwin Tan & Four Bankers Southeast Asia Market Head and Regional Bankers (Singapore and Hong Kong) August 3 Sonya Song Deputy Market Leader for China and Senior Relationship Manager (Hong Kong) September 7 Jingjing He Relationship Manager, Asia Private Clients (Zurich, transferred from LOIM)

This steady influx of senior talent mirrors Lombard Odier’s broader financial standing. The group reported total client assets of 367 billion francs at the end of June 2026, marking an increase from 323 billion francs a year earlier.

Photo: finews.asia

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