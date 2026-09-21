London Man Jailed Over £2.7m Fake Vinyl Record Empire

Rehan Ahmed, a 40-year-old operator running the underground “Phoenix of Vinyl” factory in Acton, West London, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison at Inner London Crown Court. Operating four 70-year-old vinyl presses, Ahmed manufactured nearly 2,800 counterfeit records from 108 artists, raking in an estimated £2.7 million over seven years.

Here is the kicker: this wasn’t just a garage operation run by a lone-wolf bootlegger. Law enforcement officials uncovered what they have designated as the largest stash of counterfeit vinyl ever discovered in the United Kingdom, pulling back the curtain on a lucrative black-market supply chain exploiting physical music collectors.

The Bottom Line

The Scale: City of London Police seized 2,791 counterfeit vinyl records, 3,000 metal stampers, lacquer disks, and thousands of sleeves across an 18-tonne haul.

City of London Police seized 2,791 counterfeit vinyl records, 3,000 metal stampers, lacquer disks, and thousands of sleeves across an 18-tonne haul. The Operation: Operating under the name Phoenix of Vinyl in Acton, Rehan Ahmed peddled unauthorized pressings of major global stars—including Taylor Swift, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran, and Rihanna—between 2017 and 2024.

Operating under the name Phoenix of Vinyl in Acton, Rehan Ahmed peddled unauthorized pressings of major global stars—including Taylor Swift, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran, and Rihanna—between 2017 and 2024. The Bust: The illegal enterprise came crashing down following a targeted test purchase by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) in February 2024, which triggered police warrants and a subsequent conviction at Inner London Crown Court.

Inside the Acton Underground Pressing Plant

When detectives from the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) descended upon the Acton unit in February 2024, they didn’t just find a few burned CD-Rs or backyard lathe cuts. They uncovered a fully operational industrial facility complete with four heavy-duty vinyl presses that had been spinning since roughly the mid-20th century. According to the BBC, the raid yielded a staggering 18 tonnes of manufacturing evidence, including stampers, centre labels, and thousands of finished album sleeves.

The operation targeted high-demand pop culture property. Copyright examinations by major record labels confirmed that Ahmed’s factory systematically infringed on the intellectual property of 108 distinct artists. The roster of faked talent read like a stadium tour lineup: Adele, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Drake, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.

Det Con Daryl Fryatt of the City of London Police pointed out that Ahmed deliberately built his illicit business model on the back of the modern vinyl boom, turning consumer nostalgia into personal enrichment. As physical media experiences a commercial renaissance, gray-market operators have found fertile ground among collectors.

The Broader Economic Toll on the Music Industry

Peter Ratcliffe, BPI Director of Content Protection, noted that physical music sales have enjoyed a significant market resurgence, but warned that criminal networks are actively cashing in at the direct expense of creators, independent retailers, and legal labels.

Photo: lbc.co.uk

“This doesn’t just impact the legal music economy and everyone that works and invests in it – it also affects every one of us as citizens who fall victim to other forms of criminality that it funds,” Ratcliffe explained in official statements reported by LBC. Industry estimates suggest that unlicensed manufacturing operations have potentially leeched tens of millions of pounds from the creative sector ecosystem.

Metric / Feature Details of the Phoenix of Vinyl Operation Defendant Rehan Ahmed (Age 40, of Southall, West London) Sentence 3 years and 6 months at Inner London Crown Court Estimated Revenue £2,743,000 generated between 2017 and 2024 Seized Inventory 2,791 counterfeit records across 108 artists (18 tonnes total evidence) Key Equipment Four 70-year-old vinyl presses, 3,000 metal stampers, sleeves, and labels

Why the Vinyl Resurgence Makes a Prime Target for Fraud

The mechanics of the modern vinyl market create unique vulnerabilities.

Yet, law enforcement agencies are signaling a shift toward more aggressive cross-sector enforcement. PIPCU, working alongside trading standards and industry bodies like the BPI, intends to maintain pressure on unauthorized manufacturing hubs. The three-and-a-half-year prison sentence handed down to Ahmed serves as a stark warning to any other underground outfits attempting to weaponize consumer demand for analog sound.

As physical music consumption continues to hold its ground against pure streaming models, protecting the integrity of the supply chain remains an urgent priority for major labels and independent distributors alike. Drop a comment below: Have you ever accidentally purchased a bootleg record online, and how do you think retailers can better protect collectors from sophisticated counterfeits?