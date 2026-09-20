Macron Visits Saint Pierre and Miquelon Following Trump’s Controversial Map

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in the territory of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon for a high-profile visit for talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, following a controversial social media post by President Donald Trump. The visit marks the first time a French president has traveled to the North American archipelago since 2014, according to reporting by Reuters.

The trip to the Atlantic territory—France’s only remaining territory in North America—comes weeks after Trump published a map depicting the islands and other French territories under the U.S. flag. Arriving late on Saturday ahead of his scheduled appearance at the United Nations General Assembly, Macron used his arrival to reiterate French sovereignty over the region.

“There’s no doubt (it is French),” Macron stated to reporters after landing, as reported by Reuters. “We are not going to affirm it every day because people have strange ideas or say strange things.”

Geopolitical Signaling and Sovereign Stakes

Diplomats noted that the timing and location of Macron’s journey carry symbolic weight. The controversy stems from an image shared by Trump on social media showing the U.S. flag draped across the United States, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean, all labeled under the banner of the “United States of America.” The graphic explicitly incorporated Saint-Pierre and Miquelon alongside French Caribbean territories. While Paris initially offered no public response to the post, officials at the French presidency noted that the territory holds strategic value on the doorstep of the US and the Arctic.

Home to a population of 5,800 inhabitants, the archipelago serves as a vital anchor for France’s footprint in the Western Hemisphere.

Energy Cooperation and European Integration

Beyond the symbolic defense of sovereignty, Macron and Carney’s agenda focuses on practical bilateral cooperation. Discussions center on energy partnerships, particularly regarding liquefied natural gas. Macron indicated a desire for Canada to expand its LNG exports toward Europe rather than focusing primarily on Asian markets, a priority for the French government as it navigates domestic pressures over rising fuel prices.

Photo: reuters.com

The two leaders are also addressing broader economic ties between Canada and the European Union. Ottawa has explored closer integration after the bloc opened the path toward Canada potentially becoming its first associate member. However, diplomats point out that deeper ties face legislative hurdles; more than a decade after the EU and Canada agreed to the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement—and nine years after its provisional application began—several member states, including France itself, have yet to officially ratify the accord.

As Macron continues his journey toward the annual United Nations General Assembly of world leaders, the Saint-Pierre meeting cements a clear message of transatlantic alliance and territorial integrity.

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