President Mahama departs for 81st UN General Assembly in New York

President John Dramani Mahama has departed Accra for New York to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly, where he will deliver Ghana’s national statement and host high-level discussions focusing on global development reform, historical justice, and the restitution of cultural heritage during the September 2026 summit.

As world leaders gather for the annual United Nations summit, the high-level diplomatic calendar brings renewed focus to the structural challenges facing multilateral institutions. The 81st Session of the UN General Assembly officially opened on September 8 with Bangladesh’s Khalilur Rahman serving as president of the session, following the outgoing President Annalena Baerbock. The current assembly operates under the overarching theme Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations that Delivers for All, a mandate aimed at addressing widespread geopolitical division, economic inequality, and sluggish progress on sustainable development goals. UN Secretary-General remarks noted that rebuilding trust in the multilateral system is the defining challenge of an era marked by conflicts, divisions, risk of nuclear escalation, persistent poverty, worsening climate chaos, and technology like artificial intelligence that offers great promise but also great peril without good governance and transparency.

President Mahama’s Agenda: Accra Reset and Reparatory Justice

President Mahama left Accra on Saturday, September 19, 2026, accompanied by the First Lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, other cabinet ministers, senior officials from the Presidency, and other government officials, as outlined in a statement signed by the President’s Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu. His itinerary features two major side events alongside his formal address to the General Assembly. On Monday, September 21, he will host a High-Level Event on the Accra Reset, bringing together world leaders to discuss Full Circle: Making Global Development Work Again, an event intended to advance discussions on reforms to global development and international cooperation.

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On Wednesday, September 23, the Ghanaian leader is scheduled to host another side event focusing on From Commitments to Action on Reparatory Justice: Advancing International Cooperation for the Return and Restitution of Cultural Properties and Heritage. This session will focus on international cooperation on the return and restitution of cultural properties and heritage. President Mahama is scheduled to deliver Ghana’s official statement during the main General Debate of the UN General Assembly on Thursday, September 24. The General Debate itself is scheduled to take place from 22 September to 26 and on 28 September.

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Multilateral Pressures and Institutional Strain

The diplomatic push led by visiting heads of state unfolds against a backdrop of deep institutional strain within the international order. In remarks delivered at the opening of the 81st Session on September 8, the UN Secretary-General pointed out that the global problem-solving system is more crucial than ever amidst conflicts, divisions, risk of nuclear escalation, persistent poverty and inequality, worsening climate chaos, and technology like artificial intelligence offering great promise but also great peril without good governance and transparency around its environmental footprint, alongside sluggish progress on the Sustainable Development Goals. Displacement is near record levels, human suffering is intensifying while funding for aid and development is being slashed, and the institutions of the multilateral system—from the UN Security Council to the international financial architecture—are straining to meet the moment.

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Against these geopolitical fractures, the assembly emphasizes that international law and human rights form the core of the system. For African delegations, the meetings in New York represent an opportunity to press for structural economic priorities, Africa’s renewal, historical justice, international cooperation, and investment.

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High-Level Business and Diaspora Engagements in New York

Beyond floor debates and multilateral side events, President Mahama’s schedule is heavily weighted toward economic diplomacy and investment promotion. His itinerary includes strategic meetings with strategic international partners, world leaders, the United Nations Secretary-General, and executives of multinational companies as part of efforts to strengthen international partnerships and promote investment in Ghana. To showcase Ghana as a destination for business and investment, the President will ring the NASDAQ Closing Bell and participate in a US-Ghana Presidential Roundtable organized by the US-Africa Chamber of Commerce.

President Mahama Departs Accra for UN General Assembly in New York | Channel One News

His public engagements also feature an address at the Council on Foreign Relations, an Ocean Panel Leaders’ Meeting, and a town hall meeting on Friday, September 25, with members of the Ghanaian community in New York to share updates on his vision for national development, concluding his New York engagements.