Malicious ‘indexed-btree’ npm Package Bypasses Security With Runtime Malware

The malicious npm package indexed-btree bypassed modern security filters by hiding its malware loader within runtime code rather than installation scripts. Identified by Checkmarx, the package impersonated the legitimate sorted-btree library, racking up nearly two million weekly downloads before its removal from the registry in September 2026.

Here is the deal: we have spent the last two years convinced that “securing the install” was the silver bullet for supply chain attacks. The industry shifted toward blocking preinstall and postinstall scripts by default—a move GitHub and npm pushed heavily in mid-2026. But the indexed-btree campaign just proved that if you can’t climb the wall, you simply walk around it. By embedding the trigger in the actual functionality of the library, the attackers turned a standard developer tool into a dormant sleeper cell.

The Bottom Line

The Stealth Play: The malware avoided all “install-time” detection by placing its loader in BTree.prototype.set , activating only during active application use.

The malware avoided all “install-time” detection by placing its loader in , activating only during active application use. Blockchain C2: Attackers used an Ethereum Sepolia testnet smart contract to deliver payloads, making the command-and-control center nearly impossible to sinkhole.

Attackers used an Ethereum Sepolia testnet smart contract to deliver payloads, making the command-and-control center nearly impossible to sinkhole. Massive Reach: Beyond indexed-btree, ten related packages accumulated millions of downloads, supported by AI-generated personas and fake GitHub histories.

The High-Stakes Game of Digital Impersonation

This wasn’t a clumsy attempt at “typosquatting.” This was a curated performance. The attackers didn’t just steal a name; they built a brand. According to Checkmarx, the operation included a fabricated GitHub organization and a maintainer account, “charlessadler25,” featuring an AI-generated profile photo and a commit history that mimicked a healthy, professional development cadence.

But the math tells a different story. While the package looked like a boring data-indexing utility, it was actually a sophisticated reconnaissance tool. Once a developer called the set method with a specific key value of 100, the trap sprung. The first stage gathered system architecture, memory, and uptime, shipping that data to Slack and Telegram channels before consulting the Ethereum blockchain for the next set of orders.

These platforms rely on thousands of open-source dependencies. If a core library used for indexing user data or content catalogs is compromised, the “blast radius” extends far beyond a few leaked passwords—it hits the very stability of the service.

Why Blockchain C2 Changes the Security Calculus

Usually, when security researchers find a malicious server, they “sinkhole” the domain—essentially cutting the cord between the malware and the attacker. But the indexed-btree architects used an Ethereum smart contract on the Sepolia test network. Because the blockchain is decentralized, there is no single server to seize and no domain to block.

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Attack Vector Traditional Malware indexed-btree Approach Trigger Point Installation Scripts (Pre/Post) Runtime Function Call (BTree.prototype.set) C2 Infrastructure Centralized Domain/Server Ethereum Sepolia Smart Contract Identity Random/Obscure Names AI-Generated Personas & Fake History Detection Static Install-time Scans Requires Behavioral Runtime Analysis

The Ripple Effect on Media Infrastructure

We often talk about “franchise fatigue” in cinema, but the tech world is suffering from “defense fatigue.” Every time a new security layer is added—like npm v12’s lifecycle-script approvals—attackers find a gap.

Photo: thecybersecguru.com

When a package reaches two million weekly downloads, it’s no longer a niche risk; it’s a systemic one. If this code had successfully migrated into a production environment for a major streaming platform, the potential for data theft or “follow-on payload delivery” could have compromised millions of user accounts or disrupted service during a high-traffic event, like a series finale or a major sports broadcast.

The financial incentive is already visible. Checkmarx Zero reported that an Ethereum wallet linked to this operation held 109 ETH, valued at approximately €230,933 at the time of the report. While the researchers didn’t explicitly link these funds to a specific theft, the profitability of these “silent” campaigns is what keeps them evolving.

Moving Beyond the Install-Time Illusion

The industry can no longer treat the absence of a “risky installer” as a clean bill of health. The indexed-btree incident proves that the real danger lives in the main JavaScript functions—the parts of the code that developers actually trust and use.

Malicious npm packages hide after installation and strike at runtime

For the architects building the next generation of entertainment tech, the mandate is clear: isolate suspicious packages, monitor child processes, and stop trusting the “biography” of a library just because the GitHub profile looks professional. In an era of AI-generated trust, the only real currency is verified, runtime behavior.

Is your dev team still relying on default install checks, or are you actually auditing what happens after the import statement? Let’s talk about it in the comments.