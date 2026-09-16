MasterChef Brasil: Favorite Eliminated and Receives Job Offer from Erick Jacquin

The latest elimination on MasterChef Brasil sent shockwaves through the culinary competition as a fan-favorite contestant was sent home following a challenge featuring signature dishes and a complex baked Alaska, only to immediately secure a rare professional job offer from judge Erick Jacquin.

The Bottom Line The Exit: Gabriela, considered a favorite for the prize, was eliminated during the Top 5 phase.

Gabriela, considered a favorite for the prize, was eliminated during the Top 5 phase. The Twist: Erick Jacquin offered the ousted contestant a job invitation on the spot, stunning viewers and fellow competitors alike.

Erick Jacquin offered the ousted contestant a job invitation on the spot, stunning viewers and fellow competitors alike. The Fallout: Social media erupted over the competitive dynamics, particularly targeting contestant Carla as the remaining kitchen battles intensify.

Inside the High-Stakes Kitchen Exit

Reality television thrives on sudden reversals of fortune, but few moments match the sheer narrative whiplash of the episode. As reported by CNN Brasil, the competition reached a boiling point when the remaining home cooks faced technical hurdles that ultimately dismantled the favorite’s path to the finale. Signature creations and the baked Alaska proved to be the stumbling blocks in a kitchen where perfection is the baseline.

According to Band, Gabriela’s departure from the Top 5 sent an immediate ripple through the fandom. Viewers watched in real-time as culinary pedigree collided with the pressure of the kitchen. But the sting of defeat was short-lived, replaced almost instantly by a professional validation from the adjudicator.

The Jacquin Factor and Industry Reality

Here is the kicker. While reality television prizes drama, the culinary industry prizes execution under fire. Erick Jacquin’s decision to extend a direct work invitation bypasses the traditional post-show grind, offering a real-world pipeline that television competitions rarely materialize so overtly. Outlets like Terra noted the immediate social media firestorm, with online communities debating the broader Top 5 dynamics and pointing fingers at rival contestant Carla as the tactical gameplay intensified.

To understand the weight of Jacquin’s offer, we have to look at how culinary competitions function as talent incubators in the broader entertainment ecosystem. Unlike singing or dancing formats, a cooking show winner usually gains a publishing deal or prize money, but raw talent often finds its true currency in professional placement. When Jacquin pulls a defeated competitor into his professional orbit, it recalibrates the economic stakes of reality TV.

Competition Stage Key Challenge Elements Primary Source Output Top 5 Phase Signature Dish & Baked Alaska VEJA SÃO PAULO / Metrópoles The Elimination Departure of Gabriela CNN Brasil / Band The Industry Twist Direct Job Invitation by Erick Jacquin Terra / Band

As noted by Metrópoles, the elimination of a competitor considered a favorite to win the prize highlights the unpredictability remaining in the season. Fans logging onto social platforms are no longer just picking favorites based on screen presence; they are watching a high-stakes professional audition where losing the trophy can occasionally win you the career.

What Comes Next for the Remaining Contenders

With Gabriela out of the running and anchored by a professional lifeline outside the tent, the remaining contestants must recalibrate their strategies. The psychological toll of watching a perceived winner fall—only to be immediately rewarded by the judging panel—changes the competitive calculus entirely. It proves that in the modern television landscape, the prize is merely a symbolic stepping stone to the real industry machine.

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Drop a comment below and let us know: Did Jacquin make the right call offering the job live on air, or does it disrupt the fairness of the kitchen floor?