Report warns of reprisals against those who engage with the UN on human rights

Civil society representatives across 32 states faced repression, arbitrary detention, and digital surveillance for cooperating with United Nations human rights mechanisms between May 2025 and April 2026, according to a report released by the UN.

A new United Nations report has detailed a widespread hostile climate confronting human rights defenders, journalists, lawyers, and trade unionists who engage with international bodies. According to the document covering the period from 1 May 2025 to 30 April 2026, individuals from 32 States suffered targeted harassment and repression by both State and non-State actors.

Officials warn that the documented incidents represent only a fraction of the total fallout, as many victims choose silence or anonymity to avoid further retaliation.

Cross-Border Intimidation and Digital Surveillance Tactics

The Secretary-General’s report highlights an escalating pattern of cross-border intimidation, showing that at least 43 people and four organizations have faced arbitrary detention, physical attacks, movement restrictions, and passport confiscations outside their home countries. Family members of activists have also been subjected to targeted threats and harassment.

Digital technologies play a central role in this repression. Digital technologies are increasingly being used to monitor, intimidate, and silence those attempting to connect with international human rights mechanisms.

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Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Claudia Fuentes Julio pointed to the compounding pressures on civil society. Shrinking civic space and increased surveillance online and offline are fuelling a hostile climate that hinders civil society’s cooperation with the UN and its human rights mechanisms, she stated, emphasizing that personal safety must not be the price of advocacy.

Restrictive Legislation and Heightened Risks for Vulnerable Groups

Beyond digital threats, more than half of the countries cited in the report have utilized, enacted, or amended laws specifically designed to criminalize or restrict core civil society functions. Governments continue to misapply national security, counter-terrorism, and cybercrime regulations to curtail independent advocacy.

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Vulnerable demographics face disproportionate exposure to these legal and physical hazards. Fuentes Julio noted that young activists, women, environmental defenders, and Indigenous Peoples encounter acute dangers when standing up for their communities and lands.

It is particularly alarming and entirely unacceptable that young activists, women, environmental defenders and Indigenous Peoples reportedly continue to face heightened risks of being targeted for exercising their rights to engage with the UN and stand up for their communities, lands and environment, said Claudia Fuentes Julio, Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights.

Obstruction of UN Meetings and Demands for Accountability

The intimidation extends directly onto international grounds. The document records deliberate attempts to block civil society participation in UN meetings through delayed accreditations, blocking accreditation, and harassment of participants on UN premises. Independent human rights experts and Special Procedures mandate holders have also faced direct attacks aimed at undermining their outreach.

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Despite these severe obstacles, the report acknowledges counter-efforts, including dedicated initiatives to safeguard defender participation and strengthen institutional prevention and accountability measures.