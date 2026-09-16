Death Toll Expected to Rise as Data Collection Continues

The final death toll from France’s summer monitoring period is expected to rise as authorities continue consolidating data and collecting reports that stretch across the entire season. France’s official surveillance window runs strictly from June 1 through September 15.

Data Consolidation and Seasonal Scope

Public health authorities have emphasized that the current figures remain incomplete because the collection process has not yet concluded. Furthermore, the existing dataset fails to account for the entirety of the summer months, leaving a gap in the final impact assessment.

The designated surveillance period, spanning from June 1 to September 15, captures the peak weeks of seasonal vulnerability. Because data verification remains ongoing, administrative bodies have underscored that the initial totals will inevitably increase once all regional reports are fully processed and cross-checked.