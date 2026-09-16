Over 100,000 Displaced as Houthi Offensive Sparks Heavy Fighting in Yemen

More than 100,000 Yemenis have been displaced following a rapid Houthi offensive across southwestern Yemen, overwhelming temporary camps in Taiz governorate. According to United Nations agencies and local officials, the offensive captured the Red Sea coast and port city of Mocha, triggering severe humanitarian crises and threatening vital international trade routes.

The Human Cost of a Rapid Offensive

The numbers rolling out of Yemen’s southwest paint a grim picture of displacement. According to the United Nations refugee agency, at least 100,000 people have fled their homes since renewed fighting shattered relative calm. The speed of the Houthi advance left families with few options and even fewer belongings.

Take, for instance, Hajja Fatima Mohammed Saleh. The 70-year-old resident of Maqbanah district had to leave her wheelchair behind because the rugged terrain made it unusable. When the assault began, she had to crawl using both hands through rain and floods before finding transport.

Here is why that matters: local infrastructure cannot absorb this sudden influx. Ali al-Shumairi, director-general of the Executive Unit for the Management of IDP Camps in Taiz governorate, reported to Al Jazeera that 65,845 individuals were displaced between August 10 and September 15 alone. Roughly 95 percent of those fleeing originated from just five districts experiencing the fiercest combat: Jabal Habashi, al-Maafer, Maqbana, al-Wazi’iyah, and Mawza.

Life Inside the Overflowing Camps

Conditions in the temporary settlements continue to deteriorate by the day. At the Mushrifa camp in Wadi Bikhawlan, supervisor Osama al-Wafi described the situation to Al Jazeera as dire and tragic. He noted that over 1,500 families arrived in a span of just six days, with many forced to sleep in the open due to a severe shortage of tents and basic shelter.

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Families arrive stripped of their livelihoods. Farms, livestock, and homes have been abandoned in the rush to escape falling shells and gunfire. Camps like al-Munij in the al-Bireen area—roughly 40 kilometers southwest of a semi-besieged Taiz City—are now bursting past capacity.

But there is a catch. With Taiz City identified as a likely next target for Houthi forces following their Red Sea coast victory, humanitarian agencies warn that current displacement figures are likely to climb further.

Geopolitical Shockwaves and the Red Sea Crisis

This humanitarian catastrophe is closely tied to a wider strategic puzzle. The Houthi capture of Mocha and the wider Red Sea coast places the Bab al-Mandeb Strait right at the center of the conflict. This vital maritime chokepoint connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the broader Indian Ocean, making it indispensable for global shipping.

Yemen’s civil war, stretching past its ten-year mark, reignited in July. This escalation fractured a United Nations-brokered truce that had largely held since 2022.

In a counter-offensive, forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government launched airstrikes and ground campaigns to retake Mocha and push back Houthi positions. As military clashes intensify on multiple fronts, civilians remain caught in the crossfire.

Displacement and Conflict Metrics in Taiz Governorate Indicator Figure / Status Source Attribution Total Displaced (Nationwide) At least 100,000 people UN Refugee Agency Taiz IDP Count (Aug 10 – Sep 15) 65,845 people Executive Unit for IDP Camps (Taiz) Primary Displaced Origin Districts 95% from Jabal Habashi, al-Maafer, Maqbana, al-Wazi’iyah, Mawza Executive Unit for IDP Camps (Taiz) Recent Camp Influx (Mushrifa Camp) More than 1,500 families in 6 days Osama al-Wafi (Camp Supervisor)

What Lies Ahead for Yemen’s Displaced

As the rainy season compounds the misery of families sleeping in the mud, aid organizations face mounting hurdles.

Photo: yahoo.com

Meanwhile, families in camps like al-Munij and Mushrifa wait anxiously, hoping for a cessation of hostilities that remains frustratingly out of reach.

How the international community responds to this humanitarian emergency will determine whether these overflowing camps become permanent fixtures of neglect or temporary waypoints toward safety. What are your thoughts on how global bodies can better safeguard civilians trapped in protracted regional conflicts? Let’s discuss below.