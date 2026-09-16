IWC Celebrates 50 Years of the Ingenieur SL with New Limited Editions

In celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of the Ingenieur SL, Reference 1832, IWC Schaffhausen has launched two limited editions of the Ingenieur Automatic: a 40-millimeter variant and a 35-millimeter variant, each capped at 1,150 pieces. Designed originally by Gérald Genta, the luxury sports watch trades its traditional lightning-bolt logo for the number “50” to mark this milestone.

Engineering Heritage Meets Modern Horology

Back in 1976, IWC Schaffhausen released the Ingenieur SL, Reference 1832, designed by Geneva artist and watch designer Gérald Genta. Genta is recognized for helping co-found the stainless-steel luxury sports watch category featuring an integrated bracelet during that decade. Commercial success did not arrive overnight. Between 1976 and 1983, the manufacture produced a mere 598 examples of the reference, turning it into a slow-seller before collectors discovered the model decades later.

IWC revived the modern Ingenieur line in 2023, retaining foundational structural elements of the original SL layout. These core design choices include a bezel fixed with five functional screws, a textured “grid” dial pattern, and a seamlessly integrated bracelet. Since that relaunch, the collection has expanded into alternative case sizes, diverse materials, complications, and a recent tourbillon integration.

For the anniversary of the SL, the brand is introducing two specific sizes. According to IWC Schaffhausen Creative Director Christian Knoop, The luxury-sport watch with an integrated bracelet established a new aesthetic and puristic form that has lost none of its power and magic to this day.

Inside the 40mm and 35mm Anniversary Editions

The visual identity of both anniversary additions draws from the archives. The dials feature an argenté-colored brushed finish, echoing a rare variant of the Ingenieur SL from the 1970s that ran alongside the more common grid-patterned layout. Breaking from standard dial architecture, the lightning bolt symbol typically positioned below the “Ingenieur” wordmark has been replaced by the number “50” for these specific editions. Each caseback carries an engraving reading “One of 1150.”

Underneath the exterior, mechanical specifications differ by scale:

Ingenieur Automatic 40 50th Anniversary (Ref. IW328910): Driven by the IWC-manufactured 32111 caliber, delivering a 120-hour power reserve. It retains a soft-iron inner case to protect the movement against magnetic fields, matching the technical intent of the 1970s originals. The stainless steel bracelet is fully satin-finished.

Driven by the IWC-manufactured 32111 caliber, delivering a 120-hour power reserve. It retains a soft-iron inner case to protect the movement against magnetic fields, matching the technical intent of the 1970s originals. The stainless steel bracelet is fully satin-finished. Ingenieur Automatic 35 50th Anniversary (Ref. IW324909): Powered by the 47110 caliber visible through a sapphire glass display back, adorned with perlage and Geneva stripes. The stainless steel bracelet features polished middle links.

The Genta Family Perspective on the Milestone

The rollout of these anniversary timepieces coincides with a video interview featuring Evelyne Genta and Alexia Genta—wife and daughter of Gérald Genta, respectively—and founders of the Gérald Genta Heritage Association. Both family members were involved in the modern evolution of the line, engaging with IWC during the early phases of the 2023 relaunch, inspecting early prototypes, and attending public presentations in Geneva.

The current success of the Ingenieur fills me with pride and great satisfaction, Evelyne Genta stated in conversation with IWC. It confirms that Gérald’s artistic vision fifty years ago hit absolute bullseye.

With each version restricted to 1,150 pieces, the release marks the transition of Genta’s steel creation from a 1970s slow-seller into a sought-after reference.