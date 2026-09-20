Matheus Cunha Salvages Draw for Manchester United at Fulham

Matheus Cunha rescued a crucial point for Manchester United, scoring an 89th-minute deflected equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw against Fulham. The strike spared manager Michael Carrick’s side from a third defeat heading into the international break following a turbulent week.
Fantasy & Market Impact
The Anatomy of a Late Escape in West London
To paraphrase a former Manchester United manager, Michael Carrick knew that the storm would come. Everything went a little too perfectly for him in the second half of last season, but football rarely permits a prolonged honeymoon. Heading into this visit to Fulham, Carrick was staring at an unwanted hat-trick of defeats following a derby loss to Manchester City and a Carabao Cup exit against Brighton.
For long stretches, it looked as though Fulham would inflict a fatal blow. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side played with greater urgency and creativity in the opening 45 minutes, exploiting spaces behind a United defense that looked disjointed. But the tape tells a different story about how the match swung in the dying moments: Fulham sank back into a defensive posture, inviting pressure and ultimately failing to maintain an out-ball as fatigue set in.
Here is what the analytics missed about United’s possession dominance late on: while Carrick’s men controlled territory, their ball movement lacked vertical penetration. Moves frequently broke down in the final third against a low-block, forcing attempts from distance. Yet, persistence paid off when Cunha manufactured a half-yard on the edge of the box and unleashed a near-corner drive that took a massive deflection off David Affengruber, leaving Bernd Leno helpless.
Tactical Misalignment and Front-Office Pressures
With Benjamin Sesko sidelined once more by injury, Carrick deployed Cunha as a false nine with Bruno Fernandes operating in close proximity. Behind them sat a box midfield featuring Youri Tielemans and Kabbie Mainoo, while Luke Shaw returned on the left side of defense.
Conversely, Arbeloa found greater tactical clarity for Fulham. By anchoring the central midfield with Berge and Charles while pushing Alex Iwobi and Oscar Bobb into inverted roles, Fulham successfully disrupted United’s central build-up. Josh King proved a persistent thorn in the side, testing goalkeeper Senne Lammens in the first half and keeping the United center-backs under constant stress.
|Metric
|Fulham
|Manchester United
|Goals Scored
|1
|1
|Key Defensive Errors
|1 (Affengruber deflection)
|1 (Martínez own goal)
|Manager
|Alvaro Arbeloa
|Michael Carrick
Ultimately, this draw offers Carrick a fragile bridge over troubled waters during the international break.
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