Matheus Cunha Salvages Draw for Manchester United at Fulham

Matheus Cunha rescued a crucial point for Manchester United, scoring an 89th-minute deflected equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw against Fulham. The strike spared manager Michael Carrick’s side from a third defeat heading into the international break following a turbulent week.

The Anatomy of a Late Escape in West London

To paraphrase a former Manchester United manager, Michael Carrick knew that the storm would come. Everything went a little too perfectly for him in the second half of last season, but football rarely permits a prolonged honeymoon. Heading into this visit to Fulham, Carrick was staring at an unwanted hat-trick of defeats following a derby loss to Manchester City and a Carabao Cup exit against Brighton.

For long stretches, it looked as though Fulham would inflict a fatal blow. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side played with greater urgency and creativity in the opening 45 minutes, exploiting spaces behind a United defense that looked disjointed. But the tape tells a different story about how the match swung in the dying moments: Fulham sank back into a defensive posture, inviting pressure and ultimately failing to maintain an out-ball as fatigue set in.

Here is what the analytics missed about United’s possession dominance late on: while Carrick’s men controlled territory, their ball movement lacked vertical penetration. Moves frequently broke down in the final third against a low-block, forcing attempts from distance. Yet, persistence paid off when Cunha manufactured a half-yard on the edge of the box and unleashed a near-corner drive that took a massive deflection off David Affengruber, leaving Bernd Leno helpless.