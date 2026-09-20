Maui Doctor Denied New Trial for Attacking Wife on Hawaii Hiking Trail

On Friday, a Circuit Court judge denied a new trial for Gerhardt Konig, a 47-year-old anesthesiologist from Maui convicted of attempted manslaughter after attacking his nuclear engineer wife, Arielle Konig, 37, on the Pali Puka Trail in Oahu on March 24, 2025.

While Konig was acquitted of second-degree attempted murder following a three-week trial concluding on April 8, 2026, his defense team subsequently sought a new trial. Attorney Thomas Otake argued that juror statements indicated confusion regarding whether Konig specifically intended to cause his wife’s death, pointing to post-verdict interviews reported by KYMA and KHON2. Furthermore, the defense questioned trial integrity, claiming a juror discussed deliberations with an outsider. However, the presiding judge found no evidence of outside influence, ultimately denying the motion on Friday.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Traumatic Tissue Injury: Medical records from Queen’s Medical Center demonstrated that the victim suffered severe scalp lacerations and crushed tissue extending down to the skull, contrasting sharply with defense claims of a minor injury.

Medical records from Queen’s Medical Center demonstrated that the victim suffered severe scalp lacerations and crushed tissue extending down to the skull, contrasting sharply with defense claims of a minor injury. Toxicological Evidence: Court exhibits included a medical bag containing a syringe and a generic form of Propofol—a powerful anesthetic.

Court exhibits included a medical bag containing a syringe and a generic form of Propofol—a powerful anesthetic. Legal Standards of Intent: Attempted manslaughter under Hawaii law reflects a conviction based on mental or emotional disturbance, differing fundamentally from premeditated attempted murder.

Clinical Evidence, Medical Testimony, and the Trial Record

The physical evidence presented during the proceedings highlighted severe acute trauma. According to court testimony from a physician at Queen’s Medical Center, Arielle Konig sustained extensive trauma, including crushed tissue down to the skull, following the March 24, 2025 incident. This clinical assessment countered arguments from defense counsel Thomas Otake, who characterized the injuries as minor, asserting she suffered only a small eyebrow laceration.

Testimony also focused on the contents of Konig’s professional medical bag. Prosecutors presented photographs revealing a syringe and a generic formulation of Propofol. Arielle testified that her husband pulled out a vial and a syringe before attacking her with a rock following an argument over an emotional affair she described to the court. While police never recovered a syringe at the scene, the presence of the medication in Konig’s possession became a focal point of the prosecution’s narrative regarding the alleged escalation of the attack.

Konig claimed self-defense, testifying that his wife struck him with a rock first and that they wrestled on the ground. He admitted to striking her with a rock but denied possessing syringes or intending to cause fatal harm. Two female hikers ultimately intervened after hearing the victim scream, prompting Konig to flee the scene before he allegedly contacted his son to confess and express suicidal ideation.

Legal Hurdles and Public Health Implications

The denial of the retrial motion leaves the core conviction intact. Thomas Otake stated, “We made our request, they were denied and it is what it is. We look forward to sentencing and the appeal.” Konig remains scheduled for sentencing on January 8, 2027, where he faces up to 20 years in prison with the possibility of parole.

Photo: kitv.com

Case Timeline and Judicial Milestones Date Event Details March 24, 2025 Incident on Pali Puka Trail Arielle Konig attacked on an Oahu hiking trail; rescued by two hikers. April 8, 2026 Guilty Verdict Gerhardt Konig convicted of attempted manslaughter following a three-week trial. Friday Retrial Motion Denied Circuit Court judge rejects defense request for a new trial based on juror statements and alleged outside influence. January 8, 2027 Scheduled Sentencing Konig faces up to 20 years in prison with the possibility of parole.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

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