MediaTek Launches Dimensity 9600 Pro: First 2nm Chip with Agentic AI

The flagship Dimensity 9600 Pro pioneers commercial 2nm TSMC N2P fabrication to power advanced on-device agentic AI, while the 3nm Dimensity 9600M brings high-end AI capabilities to a broader range of upcoming premium smartphones like the vivo X500 and OPPO Find X10.

Inside the 2nm Architecture of the Dimensity 9600 Pro

The race to pack denser silicon into mobile chassis has hit a hard manufacturing milestone. MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600 Pro utilizes TSMC’s 2nm N2P process node, a leap that shrinks leakage currents while driving up clock frequencies. According to official release specifications, the chip’s CPU relies on an All Big Core layout utilizing a 2+3+3 configuration. This setup drops small efficiency cores entirely in favor of brute-force power: two C2-Ultra cores clocking up to 4.55 GHz, three C2-Pro cores running at 4.35 GHz, and a further three C2-Pro cores hitting 3.10 GHz. Alongside this arrangement sit 16 MB of L3 cache and a 10 MB System Level Cache.

Raw performance metrics reflect this aggressive silicon diet. Corporate data shows single-core CPU output jumping by 17 percent while cutting power draw by 37 percent. Meanwhile, multi-core tasks see a 15 percent performance increase alongside a staggering 61 percent reduction in energy consumption. Connectivity also sees an overhaul, with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.2 boasting a dual Bluetooth engine capable of up to 12 Mbps. For memory and storage, the Pro model is the first to adopt LPDDR6 RAM running up to 10,667 Mbps alongside UFS 5.0 internal storage, providing the massive throughput required by contemporary on-device large language models.

Agentic AI and the Dual NPU Pipeline

AI features have moved far beyond static filters and cloud-reliant voice assistants. The Dimensity 9600 Pro introduces a Dual Neural Processing Unit architecture driven by an Agentic AI Engine designed to reason, process local data, and execute proactive tasks autonomously. At the heart of this capability is the NPU 1090 paired with Super Efficient NPU 2.0 architecture.

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Technical benchmarks for the NPU 1090 show a 51 percent boost in large language model prefill speeds and a 55 percent improvement in token-per-watt efficiency. Crucially, the hardware can execute complex AI models scaling up to 30 billion parameters entirely on-device, bypassing cloud servers entirely. Standby and continuous perception tasks benefit from a 40 percent drop in power consumption for always-on AI features, while the time required to spin up local AI models shrinks by 27 percent.

Graphics, Gaming, and Computational Photography

Visual rendering receives a substantial upgrade through the inclusion of the Mali G2 Ultra NX GPU. The 12-core graphics processor delivers a 27 percent spike in peak gaming performance while burning 24 percent less battery. Hardware-accelerated ray tracing climbs by 18 percent, clearing a path for high-resolution mobile gaming at frame rates reaching up to 185 fps.

Photo: carisinyal.com

Imaging capabilities are anchored by the Imagiq 1290 Image Signal Processor. This hardware works natively with the Dimensity AI Imaging Fusion Architecture to handle demanding video pipelines. According to MediaTek’s disclosures, the ISP supports 4K ultra-slow-motion recording at 240 fps, 4K60 AI True Color Tone, 4K120 cinematic log formats, 17EV imaging, and NPU-assisted tracking of moving objects at 60 fps. Display support scales up to WQHD Plus panels running at a brisk 180 Hz refresh rate.

Bridging the Flagship Gap with the Dimensity 9600M

Alongside the top-tier Pro variant, MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 9600M to expand advanced software features into wider device categories. As reported by tech outlets like Telset, the Dimensity 9600M is essentially a repackaged version of the earlier Dimensity 9500 built on TSMC’s 3nm N3P node. Carisinyal notes that this variant uses an all-large-core layout featuring one C1-Ultra core at 4.21 GHz, three C1-Premium cores at 3.5 GHz, and four C1-Pro cores at 2.7 GHz.

MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro is Coming to New Flagships! Heres What U Need to Know!🔥

While its hardware foundation mirrors previous architectures—including the Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, NPU 990, LPDDR5X memory, and UFS 4.1 storage—the 9600M inherits the software intelligence of its sibling. It integrates both the Agentic AI Engine and the Dimensity Scheduling Engine. This combination allows manufacturers to bring complex AI workflows and dynamic resource allocation to sub-flagship devices without redesigning internal thermal architectures. Upcoming handsets from major brands like vivo and OPPO are projected to debut these chipsets starting this quarter.

Balancing extreme clock frequencies against strict thermal limits remains the ultimate challenge for 2nm mobile silicon. By combining raw architectural upgrades with dedicated agentic processing layers, MediaTek’s latest hardware release shifts the mobile computing paradigm firmly toward autonomous, on-device intelligence.