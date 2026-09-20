Israeli forces kill Palestinian motorist in occupied West Bank

Violence surged across the West Bank on Sunday, leaving an Israeli man dead in a drive-by shooting near Ramallah and a Palestinian motorist killed by soldiers further north, amid heightened security measures on the eve of Yom Kippur.

What was meant to be a quiet afternoon of spiritual preparation erupted into bloodshed across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Netanel Shukrun Killed Near Neve Tzuf in Central West Bank

The central West Bank attack unfolded near the settlement of Neve Tzuf, north of Ramallah, where Israelis had gathered at a local spring. According to the Israeli military and police, a gunman opened fire from a vehicle before abandoning it and fleeing on foot according to the Israeli military and police. Emergency responders from Magen David Adom arrived to find a man in his 30s unconscious inside a vehicle with critical gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified by the Samaria Regional Council as Netanel Shukrun, an information systems analyst and father of six identified by the Samaria Regional Council as Netanel Shukrun. Paramedics fought to save his life at the scene, briefly restoring his pulse through CPR before evacuating him by helicopter to Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva, where he succumbed to his injuries before succumbing to his wounds.

Security forces quickly mobilized following the assault. A brigade tracker operating nearby spotted the fleeing assailant and exchanged gunfire, wounding the suspect noted the military. Acting on intelligence from the Shin Bet and Israel Police, undercover commandos from the military’s Duvdevan Unit tracked the wounded gunman to a hospital in the Ramallah area and placed him under arrest acting on Shin Bet and Israel Police intelligence.

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Incident Near Jenin and Sweeping Military Restrictions

In a separate incident further north, Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian motorist near the settlement of Ganim, east of Jenin shot the man near the illegal settlement of Ganim. The military stated that the driver had attempted a car-ramming attack against soldiers stationed in the area, resulting in no military casualties no soldiers were hurt. The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that military forces initially prevented medical teams from reaching the victim prevented their medical team from reaching the victim.

Photo: Aljazeera

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Photo: Reuters

While authorities investigated whether the two fatal events were connected it was not clear whether the fatal incidents were connected, the immediate political response was uncompromising. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he instructed security agencies to beef up their forces and carry out arrests and offensive activities in the territory. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir went further, demanding that the captured gunman face the death penalty under recently adopted parliamentary legislation demanded on Sunday that the suspect face the death penalty.

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In the wake of the violence, the military clamped down on regional movement. Palestinian militant group Hamas praised the Neve Tzuf shooting praised the shooting attack without formally claiming responsibility for it, underscoring an atmosphere of escalating friction that has persisted across the West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October 2023 Violence has escalated in the West Bank since Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack.