Earlier this week, as Mexico marked its independence, international leaders extended formal diplomatic messages to President Claudia Sheinbaum. The commemorations gained distinct global resonance as Sheinbaum became the first female leader to preside over the celebrations, balancing national sovereignty with pressing foreign policy negotiations.

A Historic Grito and the Rejection of Foreign Intervention

Standing on the balcony of the National Palace in Mexico City, President Claudia Sheinbaum delivered the traditional “grito” to mark the anniversary of the 1810–1821 fight for independence from Spain. The event, observed annually on the night of September 15, preceded a traditional military parade held on Tuesday.

Amid ongoing regional security discussions, Sheinbaum used the platform to emphasize national autonomy. “No foreign power makes decisions for us,” she told her Cabinet and thousands of assembled troops, adding that “no interference is possible in our homeland.” While she did not name specific nations, the remarks follow pressure from the United States government regarding border security and drug cartels.

Here is why that matters: Washington has previously pressed Mexico to do more to crack down on cartels, with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump offering to send U.S. troops to fight cartels. Sheinbaum has repeatedly rejected it while pursuing domestic enforcement measures, including handing over dozens of cartel figures to American authorities and pointing to lower fentanyl seizures at the U.S. border.

Global Diplomats Extend Recognition

International outreach accompanied the anniversary. Leaders from various regions dispatched formal congratulatory notes to Mexico City, highlighting bilateral ties and multilateral cooperation.

Photo: ctvnews.ca

Among them, the President of the Republic of Liberia, Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., sent messages recognizing Mexico’s enduring sovereignty and historical friendships, noting shared commitments to international peace and security. Similar diplomatic receptions and messages were organized globally, including formal attendance by Japan’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs Horii at anniversary events.

Diplomatic Milestones and Bilateral Relations

Key Diplomatic Observations of Mexican Independence Anniversaries Date / Event Key Figure / Official Primary Focus September President Claudia Sheinbaum First female president to lead the “grito” ceremony; emphasizing national sovereignty. September 16, 2025 President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. Highlighted historical friendship and international peace cooperation between Liberia and Mexico. September State Minister Horii (Japan) Attended diplomatic receptions commemorating bilateral ties with the United Mexican States.

But there is a broader economic context to these diplomatic exchanges. Mexico remains a partner for nations looking to diversify trade. Recent diplomatic overtures from countries like Kuwait demonstrate Mexico’s ongoing effort to broaden its economic horizons.

View this post on Instagram about mexico celebrates independence first, كلوديا شينباوم المكسيك From Instagram — related to mexico celebrates independence first, كلوديا شينباوم المكسيك

Looking Ahead

As Sheinbaum navigates her term as Mexico’s first female president, the administration walks a fine line between maintaining robust commercial ties with the United States and guarding its independence. Foreign observers will be watching closely to see how this diplomatic posture translates into trade agreements and regional security frameworks in the months ahead.