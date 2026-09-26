As the United Nations General Assembly concludes in September 2026, Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Álvarez defended his administration’s security record against sharp criticism from President Trump regarding cartel violence, while bilateral trade talks regarding the USMCA remain postponed.

The Bottom Line Security Metrics: Mexico reports a 50% decrease in its homicide rate over the past two years under the Sheinbaum administration.

Mexico reports a 50% decrease in its homicide rate over the past two years under the Sheinbaum administration. Sovereignty Stance: Mexican leadership maintains strict opposition to unilateral U.S. military intervention against designated cartels.

Security Claims and U.S. Intervention Pressures

During discussions at the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump targeted Mexico as the epicenter of cartel violence, pointing to ongoing security challenges and designating eight Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. The Trump administration has utilized this framework to threaten potential military action south of the border.

Responding to these remarks on the PBS NewsHour, Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Álvarez countered that in the past two years of the Sheinbaum administration, Mexico has seen a decrease of over 50 percent in its homicide rate. Velasco Álvarez emphasized that all major crime categories in the country are following a downward trend, representing historic progress for the region.

Interviewer Amna Nawaz pressed the foreign minister regarding persistent security hurdles, noting that warring factions of the Sinaloa cartel remain active and that the murder rate for women has reached a 14-year high. When questioned on whether President Trump might make good on threats of military intervention, Velasco Álvarez underscored that bilateral security cooperation must be rooted in mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, operating under the principle of cooperation without subordination. He reiterated that activities specified within Mexico’s Constitution remain exclusively within the purview of Mexican authorities.

USMCA Trade Talks Postponed Amid Tariff Pressures

After throwing out the original United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement struck during his first term, Trump implemented steep tariffs on both northern and southern neighbors and launched a broader trade war with Canada.

Bilateral talks slated for Monday to review the current USMCA framework were postponed, with discussions now expected to resume in October. Addressing the delay, Velasco Álvarez maintained that there is nothing to worry about, confirming that Mexican officials continue to engage constructively with the United States trade representative regarding both the ongoing trade agreement review and implemented U.S. tariffs.

Bilateral Trade and Security Metrics Overview Metric / Indicator Reported Status Context / Source Homicide Rate Trend Decreased >50% Past two years under the Sheinbaum administration (per Foreign Minister Velasco Álvarez) USMCA Review Talks Postponed to October Originally scheduled for Monday; ongoing discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Cartel Designations 8 Cartels Designated Classified as foreign terrorist organizations by the Trump administration

Diversifying Commercial Partnerships

Amid mounting trade tensions with Washington, Mexican leadership continues to look outward. The pivot follows moves by international partners, such as Prime Minister Carney considering associate membership in the European Union as a trading block. Concurrently, Mexico recently convened Latin American nations alongside Southeast Asian counterparts to discuss trade expansion.

When asked if Mexico can no longer rely on the United States as a primary economic anchor, Velasco Álvarez noted that Mexico operates as one of the most open economies globally, maintaining free trade agreements covering more than 60 countries. Consequently, regular diplomatic and commercial communication with diverse international partners remains standard policy for Mexico City.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.