Manhole Mole People: Two Arrested in NYC for Trespassing and Sewer Treasure Hunting

On Friday, New York City police arrested two 25-year-old men, Kevin Rodriguez and Samuel Reveron, after they allegedly climbed out of a Manhattan manhole. The bizarre incident is part of an ongoing, curious trend of individuals descending into the city’s labyrinthine storm drains and sewer systems to scavenge for lost valuables.

The Arrest and Court Proceedings for Rodriguez and Reveron

Kevin Rodriguez and Samuel Reveron were taken into custody by the New York City Police Department and booked on counts of trespassing and conspiracy. Court documents reviewed by local media outlined that because their specific charges were ineligible for bail settings, both men were released without having to post a bond. Reveron received supervised release, while Rodriguez was released on his own recognizance.

According to the New York Post, Reveron allegedly explained the motive behind their underground excursion to police, stating, “We go into the sewer and look for valuables that get stuck in the storm drains and sewers, gold, anything of value.” Police suspect the pair were specifically hunting for items washed away into municipal drainage infrastructure.

High-Security Scrutiny During the United Nations General Assembly

The arrests followed a tense discovery on Wednesday during the United Nations general assembly in New York City. At approximately 4:35 a.m. on Wednesday, three people were spotted emerging from a sewer near Park Avenue and East 61st Street before fleeing north on Park Avenue. Officers responding to a 911 call investigated the area near 535 Park Avenue, where a New York City police surveillance camera captured the scene.

A New York police spokesperson stated that the case matched the “same criteria” as recent incidents involving individuals entering the sewer system to scavenge for valuables and scrap metal following storms. In response to the high-stakes diplomatic gathering, law enforcement conducted additional security sweeps with federal partners out of an abundance of caution regarding the sensitivity of the location.

A Growing Urban Phenomenon Across the Five Boroughs

This underground scavenging is not entirely unprecedented. In late August, the NYPD investigated a social media video capturing three people emerging from a manhole near Madison Square Garden. That footage followed a series of similar reports detailing individuals mysteriously popping up from manholes across Brooklyn and Queens.

The trend has captured public fascination and bemusement alike. Describing one such encounter to NBC New York in June, witness Aki Jakupovic captured the surreal nature of the sightings by remarking, “Three random guys walking around in a strange suit, open the sewer, go in like Ninja Turtles.” As municipal authorities maintain heightened security sweeps, the city’s subterranean network remains an unorthodox frontier for amateur treasure hunters.