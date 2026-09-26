Aspirus Rhinelander Offers Inspire Device as CPAP Alternative for Sleep Apnea

Aspirus Rhinelander Clinic in northern Wisconsin is now offering the Inspire V system, an advanced implantable neurostimulation device designed for adults with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea who cannot tolerate continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy. The streamlined procedure utilizes an accelerometer to detect breathing directly from the chest wall, keeping the airway open during sleep.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What it is: Inspire V is a pacemaker-like device placed under the skin during a roughly hour-and-a-half general anesthesia procedure to stimulate the hypoglossal nerve, which moves the tongue forward to prevent airway collapse.

Inspire V is a pacemaker-like device placed under the skin during a roughly hour-and-a-half general anesthesia procedure to stimulate the hypoglossal nerve, which moves the tongue forward to prevent airway collapse. Who qualifies: Adults aged 18 and older with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (an apnea-hypopnea index between 15 and 100), fewer than 25% central or mixed events, appropriate airway anatomy, and a documented sleep study within the last two years showing CPAP failure or intolerance.

Adults aged 18 and older with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (an apnea-hypopnea index between 15 and 100), fewer than 25% central or mixed events, appropriate airway anatomy, and a documented sleep study within the last two years showing CPAP failure or intolerance. How it operates: Patients use a small handheld remote to turn the device on before bed with a simple button push, and switch it off upon waking up.

Advancing Beyond Traditional Airway Management

Obstructive sleep apnea remains a prevalent and serious clinical challenge, characterized by repetitive upper airway collapse during sleep that leads to fragmented rest, daytime cognitive fatigue, and heightened cardiovascular risk factors. For decades, continuous positive airway pressure has served as the gold standard intervention, utilizing pressurized air delivered via a mask to splint the airway open. Yet, patient adherence is frequently compromised by physical discomfort, skin irritation, and claustrophobia.

To address these barriers, implantable neurostimulation has emerged as a clinically validated alternative. Dr. Ryan Black, an otolaryngologist at Aspirus Rhinelander Clinic, highlights the clinical utility of the intervention. “CPAP is the gold standard and it’s been around forever, but some people just have a hard time tolerating CPAP,” Dr. Black notes, reflecting on both his professional practice and personal experience with the technology.

Evolution of the Technology: The Inspire V Architecture

Originally receiving FDA approval in 2014, upper airway stimulation has undergone iterative design refinements. The introduction of the Inspire V system brings notable structural enhancements to the clinical workflow. Unlike earlier iterations that required a sensing lead placed between the intercostal muscles, the Inspire V model incorporates an integrated accelerometer directly within the neurostimulator battery housing in the chest.

This accelerometer monitors respiratory effort by detecting breathing movements directly from the chest wall. During the implantation procedure, surgeons create two small incisions—one over the upper chest for the battery generator and another beneath the chin to attach a tiny wire cuff lead around the hypoglossal nerve. This streamlined configuration reduces procedural complexity while preserving the therapeutic mechanism of action, which synchronizes electrical impulses with the patient’s natural breathing cycle to move the tongue forward.

Comparison of Inspire V System and Traditional CPAP Therapy Parameter Inspire V Therapy CPAP Therapy Delivery Method Surgically implanted neurostimulator External air pump and mask interface Primary Mechanism Hypoglossal nerve stimulation via chest accelerometer Pneumatic positive pressure splinting Patient Interaction External remote activation before sleep Daily mask fitting, tubing, and sanitation Clinical Indications Moderate-to-severe OSA with CPAP intolerance First-line therapy for all severities of OSA

Patient Selection and Clinical Screening Protocols

Candidate evaluation requires rigorous adherence to specific physiological and diagnostic criteria. Patients must present with a verified sleep study conducted within the preceding two years, demonstrating an apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) ranging from 15 to 100 events per hour. Diagnostic evaluations must confirm that central or mixed sleep apnea accounts for less than 25% of the total respiratory events.

“You have to have a sleep study that’s been within the last two years, and so, if you don’t have that study talk to your doctor or your provider and make sure that you can get that ordered,” explains Dr. Black. “Then we look at the data from the sleep study and you have to have at least 15 events per hour at a bare minimum to qualify for the procedure.”

An anatomical assessment is also mandatory to rule out complete concentric collapse of the airway or other structural obstructions that would impede neurostimulation efficacy. Broadening insurance coverage, including expanded approvals by Medicare and numerous private health plans over recent years, has helped facilitate access for eligible individuals seeking sustainable long-term management.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

While upper airway stimulation offers significant relief for appropriate candidates, certain clinical contraindications apply. Individuals with central sleep apnea predominance, active infections, neurological disorders affecting hypoglossal nerve function, or severe anatomical abnormalities of the upper airway should avoid this procedure. Patients requiring regular magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) must also review specific device conditional labeling requirements.

Inspire® Upper Airway Stimulation Device / An alternative to CPAP

Anyone experiencing chronic daytime somnolence, unrefreshing sleep, witnessed apneas, or difficulty adhering to existing positive airway pressure equipment should schedule an appointment with a qualified primary care physician or otolaryngologist to discuss comprehensive diagnostic evaluations and alternative therapeutic pathways.

References

Photo: aspirus.org